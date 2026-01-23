HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu welcomed Shimla's late snowfall, citing benefits for farmers and the environment. He linked the delay to climate change, invited tourists, and dismissed BJP's allegations of an inquiry and government instability.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the fresh snowfall in Shimla would bring significant relief to farmers and apple growers while also benefiting the environment. Interacting with reporters after the snowfall in the state capital, Sukhu noted that snowfall usually occurs in December, but this year it was witnessed in late January due to changing climate patterns.

CM addresses climate change impact

"Snowfall will benefit our farmers, orchardists and the environment. Climate change has altered weather patterns, and we have asked scientists to study these changes scientifically," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. Referring to climate change, the Chief Minister said the state government has directed officials to undertake a scientific study to assess weather changes and analyse natural disasters that have occurred in Himachal Pradesh in recent years.

Invitation to tourists

Sukhu invited tourists to visit the hill state and enjoy the snowfall, saying it would help boost the ongoing tourism season and strengthen the local economy.

CM clarifies on vigilance inquiry allegations

Responding to allegations by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur regarding a vigilance inquiry against a minister, Sukhu clarified that no inquiry has been ordered against any minister since the Congress government assumed office. He said complaint letters are routinely received against ministers, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, and are processed through a standard administrative mechanism.

"Such complaints were received even during the BJP regime. Baseless complaints without facts or affidavits do not lead to inquiries," he said.

Sukhu dismisses BJP's claims of government instability

On BJP's allegations of instability within the Congress government, Sukhu said the BJP itself is divided into several factions and should refrain from misleading the public. He added that the Congress has strengthened its position in the Assembly, increasing its strength from 34 to 40 MLAs following recent by-elections. (ANI)