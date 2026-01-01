HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a 3-step plan against the 'chitta' drug: awareness, strict action, and rehabilitation. He also warned of action against officials involved and highlighted the rising threat of climate change-induced disasters.

Three-Pronged Strategy to Combat Drug Menace

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday underlined the three-step action plan to curb the increasing circulation and effect of "chitta" or the heroin drug in the state.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sukhu said that the first step was to raise awareness, followed by strict action and providing professional treatment in case an addict is found, only to bring them back into the mainstream. "Regarding the chitta (heroin drug), its effect was increasing along the border with Punjab, so we took three types of actions. First, raising awareness among the people... Second, taking strict action against drug suppliers, and third, if someone has become addicted to chitta, we consider it our responsibility not to treat them as criminals but to bring them back into the mainstream of society..." he said.

Additionally, the Himachal CM said that if any government employee is found to be involved in the illegal drug trade, the government will take strict action against them.

CM Warns of Climate Change Impact on Hilly Regions

Furthermore, speaking on numerous natural disasters, including cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, CM Sukhu warned that such natural disasters will make it to other hilly regions as well, urging scientific research to be conducted. "We need to conduct scientific studies, but the impact of climate change has certainly started in Himachal Pradesh. Gradually, its impact will also be seen in other hilly states and northeastern states, and across the entire country. I have not seen so many cloudburst incidents in my lifetime. This has happened due to rising temperatures... We are trying to deal with the situation. Our resources are limited..." he said.

New Year Prayers at Tara Devi Temple

Meanwhile, CM Sukhu visited the Tara Devi Temple in Shimla on the first day of the New Year, where he offered prayers and sought blessings from the Goddess Tara Mata for his resolutions and commitments.