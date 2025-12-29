HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticised the Centre for providing only ₹1,500 crore for ₹9,300 crore in disaster losses and stopping PMGSY-4 funds. He also said the IGMC doctors issue was handled sensitively and a committee will review reports.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday, strongly criticised the Central Government over what he described as inadequate and delayed financial assistance under the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) and the stoppage of PMGSY-4 funds, while also addressing the recent developments related to doctors at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

Criticism Over Inadequate Central Funds

Speaking to media persons in Shimla, Sukhu said that under the PDNA for 2023-24, losses worth ₹9,300 crore had been officially assessed, but the Centre was contributing only a fraction of the required amount. "Out of ₹9,300 crore, the Central Government is giving only ₹1,500 crore, while the State Government is contributing ₹500 crore. This comes to barely 15 percent of the total assessed losses," Sukhu said. He added that even this limited assistance was not being released in one go but in instalments, which he termed as unjust and harmful for effective rehabilitation and recovery.

The Chief Minister urged political leaders to stop creating obstacles and instead take up the matter seriously with the Centre. "Those who keep raising questions should go and demand the funds that were announced. The Centre has also stopped PMGSY-4 funds. This is not just injustice to the State Government but to the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Assurance on IGMC Doctors' Issue

On the issue of doctors at IGMC, Sukhu said the state government had handled the matter with sensitivity and responsibility. "Doctors are part of our family. I spoke to senior doctors and asked them to rejoin duty, and I am happy that they have done so," he said. He informed that a committee would be constituted to examine the IGMC reports, and the government would act strictly in accordance with its recommendations. "Our government has not come to ruin anyone's career. The doctor concerned has shown remorse for his mistake. We will follow due procedure and take a compassionate and fair decision," Sukhu assured.

BJP Accused of Injustice to State

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of consistently doing injustice to Himachal Pradesh. "These policies will ultimately affect the people of the state. I will raise all these issues with the Central Government at the appropriate forum," he said.

Sukhu reiterated that his government remained committed to protecting the interests of Himachal Pradesh and ensuring fairness, accountability and compassion in both governance and administrative decisions.