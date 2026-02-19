HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticised BJP for not supporting a resolution to restore the Revenue Deficit Grant. The BJP blamed the Congress govt. The resolution was passed in the assembly and will be sent to the Centre for a decision.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticised opposition BJP MLAs on Wednesday after they refused to support a government resolution seeking the restoration of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). He also said that the resolution, passed in the state assembly amid heavy sloganeering, follows a recommendation by the 16th Finance Commission to discontinue the grant. Speaking to the media, Sukhu said, "It is very unfortunate that BJP MLAs from Himachal Pradesh did not support a resolution seeking restoration of the Revenue Deficit Grant, which was given as a right under the Constitution by the Government of India. We wanted to fight for Himachal's rights collectively. I had even requested that we go together to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, keeping aside protocol, in the interest of the state. But today, when we raised this issue under Rule 102 after the 16th Finance Commission recommended discontinuation of the grant, they (opposition) chose not to stand with us."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Hits Back

On the matter, Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Jairam Thakur said, "False statements are continuously being made in the Assembly. The Chief Minister was presenting incorrect figures. If Himachal Pradesh is not receiving the Revenue Deficit Grant now, the responsibility lies with the present Congress government, which failed to effectively plead the state's case."

Speaker on Resolution's Passage

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania also spoke to the media regarding the same issue. He said," The issue of RDG had serious implications for Himachal Pradesh and other hill states, especially in light of recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission. There was a detailed discussion over two days, and members were given adequate time. The resolution was put to a vote and passed by a majority. It will now be sent to the Parliament and the Central Government. We hope a positive decision will be taken in the interest of Himachal Pradesh."

CM Details Stance in Assembly

Earlier on Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed dramatic scenes and repeated disruptions after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu began replying to a discussion on a government resolution moved under Rule 102 regarding the situation arising from the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). Responding to the debate, Sukhu said the RDG was stopped on February 1 and that his immediate effort thereafter was to gather feedback from all stakeholders. He asserted that RDG is not the right of any government but the right of the people of the state, adding that its importance is enshrined in the Constitution and that it is a constitutional entitlement.

The Chief Minister said an all-party meeting was convened in the interest of the state and without any political motive. He alleged that BJP state president Rajeev Bindal was not prepared to speak on RDG during the all-party meeting and that, at Bindal's request, the venue of the meeting was shifted from the Secretariat to Peterhoff.

Sukhu said a three-day Assembly session was called to deliberate on issues affecting all sections of society. He questioned the Opposition's stand, stating that they were unable to clarify whether they supported or opposed the discontinuation of RDG. He warned that the stoppage of RDG would require a 15 per cent cut in the state budget.