Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Ministers JP Nadda and Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, seeking central assistance for the state's health infrastructure, fiscal stability, and specific grants for disaster and green initiatives.

CM Sukhu Seeks Support for Health Sector

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday called on Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda in New Delhi and urged the Centre's assistance for developing health infrastructure in the state. During the meeting, CM Sukhu requested the Union Minister to take up Himachal Pradesh's projects at the Centre and extend support for the overall development of the state. He held detailed discussions on strengthening the health sector and sought central support for health infrastructure projects, including under the Ayushman Bharat Programme. The Union Health Minister assured the state of all possible assistance.

Meeting with Finance Minister on State's Fiscal Health

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed the fiscal issues of the state. The Chief Minister sought the Centre Government's support for strengthening Himachal Pradesh's financial condition.

Key Financial Demands

CM Sukhu apprised the Union Finance Minister about the memorandum and additional memorandum submitted to the 16th Finance Commission. He urged that the Revenue Deficit Grant be set at a minimum of Rs 10,000 crore annually and stressed the need for a realistic assessment of states' revenue and expenditure projections for the 16th Finance Commission's award period.

Proposal for 'Green Fund' and Ecological Weightage

The Chief Minister strongly pleaded for the creation of a separate 'Green Fund' with an earmarked annual allocation of Rs 50,000 crore for hill states, describing them as the 'Green Frontiers and Lungs of North India' in view of the ecological services they provide.

He also apprised the Union Finance Minister about the revised formula proposed by the state for horizontal devolution, seeking increased weightage for the criteria of Forest and Ecology.

CM Sukhu urged that snow-covered and cold desert areas above tree lines be included along with very dense and moderately dense forest areas, citing their symbiotic relationship.

Revising Disaster Management Norms

He stressed the need to reframe the Disaster Risk Index developed by the 15th Finance Commission, stating that Himalayan regions cannot be equated with other areas of the country. He said the state was deprived of adequate resources for disaster relief despite facing frequent natural disasters and demanded a separate Disaster Risk Index for hill states, considering their unique indicators, along with a separate allocation.

Request to Ease Borrowing Limits

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Finance Minister to allow additional borrowing of two per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), stating that the sharp reduction in Revenue Deficit Grant in recent years has severely constrained the state's fiscal space. (ANI)