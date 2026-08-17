Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced Rs 27 crore for development in the Chopal Assembly constituency. The funding will cover infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, office buildings, and a milk chilling plant.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced the release of Rs 27 crore for various development projects in the Chopal Assembly constituency of Shimla district, with the funding aimed at improving public infrastructure and accelerating ongoing development work in the area.

The funds have been allocated for projects covering administrative infrastructure, road connectivity, dairy infrastructure, bridges and water supply. The move is expected to provide a boost to development activities and improve basic facilities for residents of the constituency.

Project-wise Funding Allocation

According to the allocation announced by the Chief Minister, Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a joint office building at Nerwa. Another Rs 3 crore has been allocated for a joint office building at Chopal, while Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for a similar facility at Kupvi.

The government has also allocated Rs 2 crore for a milk chilling plant at Nerwa. The facility is expected to strengthen local dairy-related infrastructure and provide support to activities associated with milk collection and processing in the area.

Road connectivity has also been included among the priority projects. Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for the Nerwa bypass, which is aimed at improving connectivity and making movement through the area more convenient for residents and commuters.

The largest allocation among the announced projects has been made for the Lakhawati bridge. The government has sanctioned Rs 12 crore for the project, which is expected to improve connectivity and ease movement for people in the surrounding areas.

In addition, Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the Chhawala-Chopal water supply scheme. The project is aimed at strengthening water supply infrastructure and improving access to water for residents.

Local Leaders Welcome Funding

Congress leader from the Chopal Assembly constituency Rajneesh Kimta, Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) Vice Chairman Surendra Sharma and former Chopal Nagar Panchayat President Chandra Mohan welcomed the funding announced by the Chief Minister. They expressed gratitude to Sukhu for allocating funds for the projects and said the move would give fresh impetus to development activities in Chopal.

The leaders said the projects would provide direct benefits to local residents by improving infrastructure and making everyday travel and access to public facilities more convenient. They also said improved connectivity and basic infrastructure would help save people time and money.

The announcement follows a recent meeting between Rajneesh Kimta, Surendra Sharma, Chandra Mohan and Congress workers and the Chief Minister. During the meeting, they had requested adequate funding for various projects in the constituency and urged the government to expedite development work.

The release of Rs 27 crore is expected to facilitate the implementation and progress of the identified projects, covering several key infrastructure needs across the Chopal Assembly constituency. (ANI)