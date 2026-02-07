HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced no special session on the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), with the issue to be raised in the Budget session. He also voiced concerns over apple imports, while the BJP highlighted stalled development works.

The two-day budgetary planning meeting of the Legislators' Priority meeting concluded on Saturday. The Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said that during the MLAs' priority planning meeting, issues are being resolved. He said that, acting on the Governor's advice, the government has decided not to convene a special Assembly session on the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). "The Governor has suggested that there will be no special session, as his consent has not been given. We are going with his suggestion. The matter of RDG will be brought up during the Budget session, for which notifications will be issued soon," Sukhu said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM flags apple import concerns

The Chief Minister also flagged the issue of foreign apple imports, calling it a serious concern for Himachal Pradesh. "This is a big issue. Under free trade agreements signed by the Union government with various countries, import duty on apples has been drastically reduced. This will have a negative impact on Himachal Pradesh's apple farming economy," Sukhu said. He added that the state government would raise the issue forcefully in appropriate forums, as apple cultivation remains a major contributor to the state's economy and livelihoods.

The Budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is expected to witness intense debate on RDG, stalled development works and the impact of the Centre's trade policies on the state's agrarian economy Meanwhile, the BJP legislature party on Saturday raised concerns over stalled development works, non-approval of DPRs and the stoppage of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) during the MLAs' priority planning meeting in Shimla, even as CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said there would be no special Assembly session on RDG and the issue would instead be taken up during the forthcoming Budget session.

BJP raises concerns over stalled development

Speaking after the meeting, BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal said MLAs from Mandi, Kullu and parts of Shimla district highlighted problems being faced in their respective constituencies. "Several MLAs pointed out that district development schemes and MLA priorities have virtually come to a halt. DPRs of opposition MLAs are not being approved, and works where nearly 80 per cent of construction had been completed have also been stopped," Jamwal said.

Disaster-hit roads yet to be restored

He added that many roads damaged during the 2023 natural disasters are yet to be restored. "The government has assured that disaster-hit roads will be opened soon, but even roads damaged in 2023 remain closed in many areas," he said.

HP Nidhi initiative stalled

Jamwal also raised the issue of HP Nidhi initiative, meant for medical treatment and marriages of poor families. "HP Nidhi, which is used by all MLAs, has also been stalled. Partial funds have been released, but the full amount of ₹14 lakh has not been provided," he said.

He said the opposition MLAs had reiterated that priorities raised in the last three planning meetings had not been acted upon. "Whether it is roads, drinking water or irrigation schemes, DPRs submitted earlier have not been approved by the present government," Jamwal said, adding that the government has now assured that pending works, especially those nearing completion, would be discussed during the Budget session.

On the presentation proposed by the government, Jamwal said BJP MLAs received intimation at a very late stage. "We have said clearly that such presentations should be scheduled separately for BJP MLAs at a mutually convenient time. We are always ready to listen and contribute constructively," he added.

'State failed to present case on RDG'

Reacting to the RDG issue, Jamwal said the grant was stopped for 17 states and blamed the state government for failing to present its case effectively before the Finance Commission. "Blaming the BJP for everything is not correct. The Finance Commission is an autonomous body. The state government should have properly presented its financial position," he said. (ANI)