CM Sukhu, Ministers Extend New Year Greetings to Governor

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with his wife and MLA Kamlesh Thakur, on Thursday called on Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and his wife Janaki Shukla at Lok Bhavan and exchanged New Year greetings.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented a bouquet to the Governor, while Kamlesh Thakur honoured Janaki Shukla with a traditional Himachali shawl and cap. They wished for peace, progress and prosperity for the people of the state.

Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, HPCC President Vinay Kumar and MLA Sanjay Awasthi also conveyed their New Year greetings to the Governor.

Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur Conveys New Year Wishes

Earlier today, former Chief Minister and Himachal Pradesh Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, visited Raj Bhavan and extended New Year greetings to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Through an X post, he also extended his best wishes for the happiness, health, and prosperity of all the people of the state on the occasion of the New Year. Thakur wished all the people of the state. "Heartfelt thanks to all of you for the New Year greetings! May this year bring excellent health, happiness, prosperity, and new achievements into the lives of all the residents of the state. May all your resolutions be successful, every effort fruitful, and positivity and joy prevail in your lives. May your affection, trust, and good wishes for all of you continue to remain the same," he wrote.

CM Sukhu Outlines Vision for 'Self-Reliant Himachal'

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed his commitment to building a 'Self-Reliant Himachal' on Thursday, as officials gathered at his residence on the occasion of the New Year.

According to an official release, to preserve the natural beauty of the state, CM said that "the government would focus on green and sustainable energy."

He further emphasised the need to promote high-tech industries to create more jobs. "The government would carry out strong reforms in agriculture, healthcare, education and infrastructure to make public services more efficient and accessible, in line with the vision of 'Vyavastha Parivartan'," CM Sukhu stated on the New Year.

His remarks come amid a vibrant, celebratory atmosphere in 'Oak Over', the official residence of the Chief Minister and the State Secretariat, where people gathered early in the morning to exchange New Year greetings, the release noted. (ANI)