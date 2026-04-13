Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Governor Kavinder Gupta and inaugurated the State-Level Haroli Festival-2026 in Una district. The festival marks Baisakhi and showcases the state's rich cultural heritage and folk traditions.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Governor Kavinder Gupta at Lok Bhavan on Monday. During the courtesy meeting, the Chief Minister honoured the Governor by presenting him with a traditional Himachali cap, shawl and a memento. On the occasion, a discussion was held on various matters in the interest of the development and welfare of the state.

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State-Level Haroli Festival-2026 Inaugurated

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday formally inaugurated the State-Level Haroli Festival-2026 at Haroli in Una district. He said that this festival marks the beginning of a vibrant celebration which reflects the spirit of Baisakhi and the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the sacred flame of Chintpurni Temple, invoking blessings for peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state. He also participated in a traditional procession, which showcased the folk traditions and cultural diversity of the region, drawing enthusiastic participation from the public.

CM Stresses on Preserving Cultural Identity

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural cultural evening, the Chief Minister extended his greetings to the people of Haroli and the Una district. He said that such festivals are a reflection of the deep-rooted cultural values, unity, and collective strength of society. He said that preserving and promoting local traditions is essential for strengthening the cultural identity of the state. He appreciated the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and the local administration for organising the event in a grand and well-coordinated manner.

Deputy CM on Cultural Legacy

Mukesh Agnihotri said the state government is committed to inclusive development while ensuring that the rich cultural legacy of Himachal Pradesh continues to thrive. He stated that platforms like the Haroli Festival not only celebrate tradition but also foster social harmony and community participation.

Electrifying Cultural Performances

During the first cultural evening, Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal captivated the audience with his popular songs, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Earlier, Abhigya Band impressed the audience with their performance.

Dignitaries in Attendance

MLAs Rakesh Kalia, Vivek Sharma, Sudarshan Babloo, former minister and Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State SC Commission Kuldeep Dhiman, former MLA Satpal Singh Raizada and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.