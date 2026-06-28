Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the remote Bara Bhangal region, becoming the first CM in over a decade to stay overnight. His visit, part of the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative, involved interacting with locals and addressing concerns.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited Bara Bhangal - one of the most :"remote and inaccessible" regions not only of Kangra district but of Himachal Pradesh, a release said.

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"After nearly one and a half decades, a Chief Minister not only visited Bara Bhangal but also created history by becoming the first to spend the night in the region, " it added.

CM Sukhu's overnight stay marked a significant milestone and reflected his commitment to reaching the remotest corners of the state, it added. Under the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative, he has consistently undertaken overnight stays in remote regions where public representatives seldom visit, it added. Earlier, he visited and stayed overnight in Dodra-Kwar and Kupvi in Shimla district, Baga Sarahan in Kullu district, remote villages in the tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, and other far-flung areas of the state, where he interacted directly with residents and addressed their concerns, it added.

Residents Express Gratitude for 'Unprecedented' Visit

Local residents expressed their gratitude, stating that this was a "first visit" by a Chief Minister since 2011. They said that the "unprecedented" overnight stay had greatly encouraged the people and expressed confidence that the announcements made and directions issued by the Chief Minister would usher in a new phase of development for the region, it added

CM Engages with Local Culture and Agriculture

During the visit, the Chief Minister learned about the local traditions and culture. He donned the 'Chola-Dora' a traditional attire of the people of the region, participated in cultural programmes and performed traditional folk dance with the local residents, it added.

The Chief Minister also visited the agriculture fields to gain a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by the farmers there. He interacted with them regarding the cultivation, production and marketing of Bara Bhangal's renowned rajmah (kidney beans) and also patiently listened to the concerns of sheep rearers, it added.

MLA Kishori Lal, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)