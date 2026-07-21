Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the 'Takniki Rozgar Setu' portal in Shimla. This digital platform aims to connect technical education students, institutions, and employers to streamline placement and boost employment in the state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched the 'Takniki Rozgar Setu' portal of the Technical Education department in Shimla. The portal launched on Monday is the first of its kind digital platform aimed at connecting the students, technical institutions and employers through a unified system to streamline the placement and recruitment process in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to creating a robust ecosystem for skill development and employment generation. "The Takniki Rozgar Setu portal would serve as an effective link between aspiring youth and industry, ensuring better access to employment opportunities for students pursuing technical education," he added.

How the Portal Works

The portal has been designed as a comprehensive digital platform where students can build their profiles, showcase their skill sets, upload details of training and certifications, discover job opportunities, apply online and track their placement status. The initiative would empower students by providing them direct access to employment opportunities and industry requirements.

Employers can register on the portal, post vacancies, review eligible candidates, initiate the hiring process and intimate the department about successful recruitments. The integrated system would facilitate transparent and efficient interactions between employers and job seekers while reducing procedural delays in the recruitment process.

Portal Registration and Reach

The Chief Minister said that 164 institutions, including 136 Industrial Training Institutes, 18 Polytechnics, five Engineering Colleges and five Pharmacy Colleges have been registered under this portal. He said that 26,168 students had got registration through the Him Access Integration portal out of which skill mapping of 23,054 had been done. So far, 97 employers have also registered with the portal.

Expanding Opportunities for Skilled Manpower

He said that services of skilled manpower like electricians, plumbers, etc. can also be taken for even minimal days' work through this portal and skilled manpower can register on this platform.

Empowering Educational Institutions

He said that technical institutions would be able to manage student data, approve profiles and monitor placement outcomes through the portal. This would help educational institutions maintain updated records and strengthen their engagement with prospective employers.

Government's Vision for Skill Development

CM Sukhu said that the state government was leveraging technology to improve governance and create meaningful employment avenues for the youth. He expressed hope that the Takniki Rozgar Setu Portal would strengthen industry-academia linkages, enhance employability and provide a reliable platform for skilled youth to secure quality employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that the state government remains committed to making Himachal Pradesh a hub of skilled human resources and ensuring that the youth of the state are equipped to meet the requirements of the industrialists.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Principal Secretary Dr. Abhishek Jain, Director, Digital Technology and Governance Dr. Nipun Jindal and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)