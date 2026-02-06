HP CM Sukhu met MLAs from Una, Hamirpur, and Sirmaur to finalise 2026-27 priorities. He reviewed Rs 713.87 crore in NABARD projects and criticized the 16th Finance Commission's decision to discontinue the state's revenue deficit grant.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday chaired a meeting of MLAs from Una, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts on the first day of the first session to finalise MLAs priorities for the financial year 2026-27, the release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

NABARD Projects and Development Focus

Himachal CM said that in 2025-26, the state government has already secured (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) approval for 73 projects worth Rs. 713.87 crore. Of these, 55 MLA priority projects, totalling Rs. 512.31 crore, were related to the Public Works Department, while 18 projects, totalling Rs. 201.56 crore, pertain to the Jal Shakti Department.

The Chief Minister directed that the allocated budget be fully utilised and that reimbursement claims be submitted to the NABARD office before 15 March, 2026. He said the state government was also working to secure more MLA priority projects approved by NABARD by March 2026.

According to the release, CM Sukhu said that over the past three years, the present state government has focused on public welfare policies, transparent governance, and wide-ranging reforms. The government's policies aimed to strengthen the State's economy, empower youth and women, provide security to weaker sections, and establish Himachal as a prosperous, green-energy, and economically self-reliant state. He said the government was committed to rapid, inclusive, and sustainable development across all sectors and for every segment of society.

Concern Over Discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant

CM Sukhu expressed serious concern over the 16th Finance Commission's decision to discontinue the revenue deficit grant (RDG) provided to states under Article 275(1) of the Constitution. He said that this grant had been provided continuously since 1952, up to the 15th Finance Commission, to ensure the financial stability of states. Stopping it for the first time was unjust to hill states like Himachal Pradesh, which face difficult geographical conditions.

He said that Himachal Pradesh contributes significantly to environmental protection by imposing a complete ban on tree felling and also supplies water to other states through rivers originating here. In such circumstances, discontinuing the RDG was not in the state's interest.

CM Sukhu added that the 15th Finance Commission had recommended a revenue deficit grant of Rs. 37,199 crore for the state. Additionally, during the COVID-19 period, the previous BJP government received Rs. 11,431 crore as revenue deficit grant based on the interim report of the Finance Commission. He said that stopping this grant would cause a loss of nearly Rs. 50,000 crore to the state.

CM Criticises Union Budget, Demands Special Package

The Chief Minister said the state government would now have to make tough decisions to increase revenue and ensure efficient financial management. He criticised the upcoming Union Budget, saying that it ignores the middle class and farmers. Agriculture and horticulture are the backbone of Himachal Pradesh's economy, yet the central budget has neither provided subsidies to orchardists nor allocated infrastructure for them.

Himachal CM also said no concrete announcement had been made regarding the expansion of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur and Chandigarh-Baddi railway projects. He described the budget as being against the spirit of cooperative federalism and said that instead of making small hill states like Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, it pushes them further into debt. He demanded restoration of the revenue deficit grant and a special economic package for the state.

MLAs Raise District-Specific Demands

Una District

MLA Chintpurni Sudarshan Babloo thanked the Chief Minister for providing Rs. 130 crore for the expansion of Chintpurni Temple. He demanded early completion of the Stothar Bridge and the Chowki-Manyar college. He also sought the construction of a sub fire station at Jol and the strengthening of the road network.

MLA Gagret Rakesh Kalia thanked the Chief Minister for providing two crore rupees for Gagret Hospital and requested the release of the remaining funds to complete the project. Kalia also urged the completion of the Bhadrakali ITI building and the six Government Senior Secondary Schools. He demanded sewerage facilities at Daulatpur Chowk and Mubarakpur and adequate funds for flood protection.

MLA Una Satpal Satti demanded a sewerage scheme for the newly included villages in the Una Municipal Corporation. He also sought to strengthen the city's drainage system, construct the Santoshgarh-Una bridge, complete the BDO office building, and strengthen the Bhabhaur Sahib irrigation scheme.

MLA Kutlehar Vivek Sharma thanked the Chief Minister for providing Rs. 36.89 crore for various Jal Shakti Department schemes and Rs. 14.93 crore for new drinking water schemes. He demanded the completion of the sewerage scheme at Bangana, the strengthening of the Bangana-Shantla and Thanakalan-Bhakra roads, and the opening of a Sub-Judge Court at Bangana.

Hamirpur District

Hamirpur District MLA Bhoranj Suresh Kumar demanded early construction of the Ladraur-Patta drinking water scheme and strengthening of basic infrastructure in Bhoranj Nagar Panchayat. He also sought construction of a new Sub-Judge Court building, a sewerage scheme and thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning Rs. 23.75 crore for a Critical Care Unit in Bhoranj.

MLA Sujanpur Ranjit Singh requested early completion of the BDO office and PHC Chabutra buildings. He demanded the upgradation of the Tauni Devi-Uhal Kakkar Janglaberi road and the filling of vacant doctor posts at Tauni Devi and Sujanpur hospitals.

MLA Barsar Inder Dutt Lakhanpal sought the construction of new bus stands at Barsar and Bhota. He also requested strengthening health services, constructing a new building for Rally Jajri School, and establishing a PHC in Chakmoh. He demanded Volvo bus service from Deotsidh and a bus service between Barsar and AIIMS.

Sirmaur District

MLA Pachhad Reena Kashyap called for promoting tourism, noting that Habban Valley, Shirgul Maharaj, and Bhureshwar Mahadev temples have significant tourism potential. She sought early completion of the Government Senior Secondary School building at Habban.

MLA Nahan Ajay Solanki raised the issue of Nahan Medical College and demanded the establishment of a cardiology department and filling of staff nurse posts. He thanked the Chief Minister for approving three road projects and requested that the Bhojpur Bridge be constructed. He also sought a solution to low-voltage electricity problems.

MLA Renukaji Vinay Kumar called for promoting religious tourism and desilting Shree Renukaji Lake. He urged faster completion of the process to bring lions to Shree Renukaji Zoo. He sought the strengthening of the road network, the expansion of health services at the Adarsh Health Institute Sangrah, the construction of a college building and a bus stand at Dadahu, and the opening of an electricity division at Sangrah.

MLA Paonta Sahib Sukh Ram Chaudhary demanded early completion of the under-construction educational institution buildings. He requested the speedy completion of the Navghat Bridge connecting Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, strengthening the road network, repairing the Giri irrigation canals, and improving power load in the Paonta industrial area.

State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Bhawani Singh Pathania expressed hope that the valuable suggestions given by MLAs would accelerate the pace of development in the State. Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta presented the vote of thanks. Principal Secretary (Finance) Devesh Kumar welcomed the Chief Minister. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, administrative secretaries, department heads, the concerned Deputy Commissioners, and other senior officers attended the meeting.