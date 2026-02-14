HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced an MSP for ginger to boost the rural economy. He also revealed several development projects for Sarahan, including a hospital upgrade and a new CBSE school, while criticizing the BJP-led Centre on the RDG issue.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday emphasised the state government's efforts to strengthen the rural economy and announced that a minimum support price (MSP) will be provided for ginger, in addition to the existing support price for milk.

Development Initiatives for Sarahan

Addressing a large public gathering in Sarahan, in the Pachhad Assembly Constituency of Sirmaur district, CM Sukhu outlined several development initiatives, including the deployment of specialist doctors and an ultrasound machine at Sarahan hospital within a year, the opening of a CBSE school in Sarahan, and the double-laning of the Sarahan-Chandigarh road. He also assured that the demands of local Congress leader Dayal Pyari and former Assembly Speaker Gangu Ram Musafir would be fulfilled, according to the release.

Confrontation Over Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG)

Remembering the State's first Chief Minister, YS Parmar, the Chief Minister said that he enacted Section 118 of the law to protect the interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh, and the current State government is following in his footsteps. He said that the state had been receiving the RDG since Dr Parmar's time, but the 16th Finance Commission took away this 77-year-old right. RDG belongs to the people of Himachal, not the government. He said that this government is fighting for the rights of the State.

At the request of BJP leaders, the venue of the all-party meeting was changed, but the BJP did not stand up for Himachal's interests, while all other parties supported the state government on the RDG issue. He said, "In the meeting, I asked whether BJP leaders were in favour of Himachal Pradesh receiving the RDG, but they did not say a word. BJP leaders should clarify their stand on the Rs 10,000 crore cut before the people of the state."

He said that the people of Himachal Pradesh are not asking for alms; this is Himachal Pradesh's right. He said that the state government will continue to fight for its rights, and the support of the people is essential for this purpose. Challenging BJP leaders, he asked them to get the RDG reinstated by the Prime Minister.

Criticism of Previous BJP Government

CM Sukhu said that the previous BJP government received an additional Rs 70,000 crore over five years but did not utilise the funds wisely. Had the BJP government utilised this money wisely, the state would not have a debt of Rs 76,000 crore and liabilities of Rs 10,000 crore. He alleged that the previous government built buildings worth Rs. 1,000 crore solely to appease its friends, while the current state government is working day and night to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.

Commitment to Disaster Relief and Self-Reliance

He said, "No matter what, I have the ability to face and overcome challenges." He added that the state government changed the law to help disaster-affected people, increasing the financial assistance of Rs. 1.5 lakh for a house that was completely damaged to Rs. 8 lakh.

According to the release, CM Sukhu said that the people of Himachal are patriots and youth serve the country by joining the army. But the youth of Himachal have been betrayed by the implementation of the Agniveer scheme. Not only did the central government change the name of MNREGA, but it also killed the very spirit of the scheme, which was the result of the vision of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

'Vyavstha Parivartan' and Social Welfare

Sukhu said that the state government launched its first scheme for the children who had no one of their own. They used to receive only sympathy, but the state government enacted a law and adopted 6,000 orphans as "Children of the State" and takes care for them until the age of 27. Now, the state government has also decided to provide financial assistance to the children of widowed women for education outside the State.

He said, "Feeling the pain of the poor, feeling the pain of the youth, is the core of real Vyavstha Parivartan."

He said that the former BJP government sold land worth Rs. 5,000 crore in Baddi-Nalagarh at a throwaway price. Furthermore, before the elections, the former BJP government distributed freebies worth Rs. 5,000 crore just to win elections.

The Chief Minister said that pressure is being exerted to discontinue the OPS, but we will not bow down.

Industries Minister on State's Challenges

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan stated that the current state government has completed its three-year term and the past three years have been challenging. He stated that the State government has faced political, economic and natural disasters.

He stated that some MLAs were sold in the political market during the Rajya Sabha elections, but the public has once again blessed the Congress Party to run the government until 2027. He stated that efforts are being made to economically strangle Himachal Pradesh. The central government has discontinued the RDG, which has been available since 1952.

On BJP's 'Factionalism' and Walkout

He stated that the Chief Minister called an all-party meeting, but the BJP walked out of that meeting as well. Walkouts have been common in the Assembly, but a walkout from an all-party meeting has occurred for the first time. He said, "I saw yesterday's meeting, how the BJP is divided into factions. During the all-party meeting, Rajiv Bindal was the first to walk out, while five MLAs remained seated. After a long period of indecision, the Leader of Opposition and other BJP MLAs left. I believe that when it comes to the State's interests, political parties should rise above political ideology."

He added that the people of Himachal Pradesh and the Congress Party workers stand firmly with the Chief Minister. He said that it's possible only in Vyavstha Parivartan that the opposition MLAs are getting the opportunity to speak from the stage, whereas during the BJP government, they didn't even get a place to sit. He said that the Chief Minister understands the plight of the common people. Therefore, he is visiting the constituencies with opposition MLAs and accelerating the pace of development there, whereas when the Congress was in the opposition, the pace of development was slowed down in the constituencies with Congress MLAs.

He said that the people of Himachal Pradesh have got a strong leader as the Chief Minister, who is fighting strongly for their rights even with the Central Government. He said that the state government has approved Rs. 200 crore for the Chhaila-Ochghat road.

Support from Other Leaders

MLA Reena Kashyap also expressed her views and raised the problems of the area with the Chief Minister.

Addressing the public, former Assembly Speaker Gangu Ram Musafir said that the people of Pachhad have been waiting for a Chief Minister in the constituency for a long time. He said that the Chief Minister is fighting for the rights of Himachal Pradesh. He stated that the abolition of the RDG would result in a loss of Rs. 50,000 crore to the State. He added that the manner in which Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu overcame the political crisis has made him even more popular.

MLAs Ajay Solanki, Vinod Sultanpuri, former MLA Kanwar Ajay Bahadur Singh, Solan District Congress President Subhash Varmani, Waqf Board Chairman Nasir Khan, APMC Sirmaur Chairman Sitaram Sharma, Jogindra Bank Chairman Mukesh Sharma, Congress leader Surendra Sethi, Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma and other dignitaries were also present on this occasion. (ANI)