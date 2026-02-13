HP CM Sukhu chaired an all-party meet on the likely discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant, calling it a serious concern. He slammed the BJP for walking out, stating other parties are willing to meet the PM to press for its reinstatement.

CM Criticises BJP's Walkout

An All-Party Meeting was held here today under the chairmanship of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to deliberate on the likely impact of the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) in the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "The meeting was convened as the proposed withdrawal of RDG is a matter of serious concern for the State and could adversely affect the State's economy."

He criticised the BJP for walking out of the meeting midway, terming the move highly condemnable. "It appeared the BJP was not willing to stand for the rights of the State and had attended the meeting only under public pressure before leaving it midway," he said.

Referring to Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, the Chief Minister said, "Not only the Congress, but also the CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have expressed willingness to meet the Prime Minister to press for the reinstatement of the RDG."

RDG as a Constitutional Right

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the previous BJP government had received Rs 54,000 crore as Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation during its tenure, whereas the present State Government has received only Rs 17,000 crore as RDG so far. He, however, asserted that through due diligence and fiscal prudence, the present State Government is steadily moving towards making the State self-reliant.

The Chief Minister said that RDG is a constitutional right of the States under Article 275(1), aimed at bridging the gap between revenue and expenditure, a mechanism that has been in place since 1952.

'BJP Lacks Courage to Stand for State's Rights'

He further remarked that the State Government is well aware of how to fight for its rights, but alleged that the BJP's stance was not in the interest of the State. He said, "This issue was not about any particular government, but about safeguarding the rights of the people of the State."

He added that BJP leaders appeared to be in a dilemma and had failed to clearly present their stand on the issue of RDG before the people.

Sukhu said, "Although BJP leaders may feel that the withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) is not the right step, they lack the courage to take a firm stand."

He further alleged that the BJP has never stood with the people of the State. Referring to the disaster of 2023, he said, "When we brought a resolution seeking a special package from the Union Government to assist disaster-affected families, they were the first to walk out. The people of the State are observing the anti-Himachal attitude of the BJP and will not forgive them."

The Chief Minister added that governments may come and go, but safeguarding the rights of the people must remain paramount.

Other Parties Pledge Support to Government

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and National Spokesperson of the Congress Party Kuldeep Singh Rathore also criticised the BJP for walking out of the All-Party Meeting midway.

During the meeting, the CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party extended their unconditional support to the State Government on the issue.

Former MLA Rakesh Singha said that everyone must understand the hardships being faced by the people of the State and emphasised the need to arrive at a consensus to effectively safeguard their interests.

Representative of AAP Rajesh Chanana stressed the need for adequate financial assistance from the Centre, stating that the State has limited resources of its own. He also submitted a party resolution supporting the demand for reinstating RDG.

The representative of the BSP said that the State must collectively raise its voice for its rights. He added that after facing the COVID-19 crisis, the State has also endured two major disasters in the last three years, further straining its resources. (ANI)