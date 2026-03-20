The HP opposition, led by Jai Ram Thakur, walked out of the Assembly, accusing CM Sukhu of baseless allegations and ignoring key issues. Thakur cited government failure in disaster relief, a rising drug menace, and stalled development.

The budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha witnessed fresh disruptions on Friday as the opposition staged a walkout for the second consecutive time for the day on Friday during the discussion on the Governor's Address, expressing dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's reply.

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Opposition Slams Government's Insensitivity

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the State government of making 'baseless allegations 'against the opposition and failing to respond adequately to key public concerns, particularly disaster management and the rising drug menace in the state.

Speaking to the media outside the House, Thakur said, "We have been patient for a long time, but the Chief Minister continued to level allegations instead of answering serious issues. The government has shown unprecedented insensitivity towards disaster-affected families."

He alleged that victims of natural calamities were not only denied adequate relief but were also subjected to police action. "In my constituency, FIRs have been registered against more than 70 disaster-affected people. This is perhaps the first time such actions have been taken against victims who have already suffered immense losses," he added.

'Development at a Standstill,' Alleges Thakur

Targeting the government's development claims, Thakur said growth works across Himachal Pradesh had come to a standstill. He claimed that local panchayats were spending more on development than the state government due to a lack of vision and alleged 'politics of vendetta' reflected in FIRs against opposition leaders and even common citizens.

Concerns Over Law and Order, Drug Menace

Raising concerns over law and order, the LoP highlighted the increasing spread of drugs in rural areas and recent arrests of police personnel linked to drug trafficking. "The same people who were part of the Special Task Force against drugs have been found involved in the drug trade. The government has no answer as to who recommended them," he said.

Thakur also questioned administrative decisions, referring to reports about changes at the top level in the police department, and accused the government of focusing on 'publicity events' instead of addressing ground realities. "Despite spending crores on events, the youth are losing their lives to drugs. When we raised these issues in the House, there were no answers. That is why we decided to walk out," he stated.

The opposition maintained that it would continue to raise issues concerning public welfare and hold the government accountable inside and outside the Assembly. (ANI)