BJP's Jaiveer Shergill requested the MEA's intervention for elderly Iranian Sikh couples stranded in Tehran. A Mahaan Air flight is reportedly not allowing them to board on May 5 without GOI clearance, prompting an appeal to S Jaishankar.

BJP Leader Urges MEA to Help Stranded Sikhs in Tehran

BJP Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said on Thursday, requested the Ministry of External Affairs to assist several elderly Iranian Sikh couples stranded at a Gurudwara in Tehran, stating that a Mahaan Air flight scheduled from Tehran to India on May 5 is reportedly not allowing them to board without clearance from the Government of India. He also urged intervention from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help facilitate their travel.

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On X, Shergil wrote, "Request MEA India to assist Few elderly Iranian Sikh couples who are stranded in Gurudwara Saab, Tehran, Iran. An aircraft operated by Mahaan Airways is scheduled to operate from Tehran to India on 5th May but the Airline is refusing to take them onboard without the permission of GOI. Requesting Sh Dr S Jaishankar ji to kindly intervene and assist the Sikh Families."

MEA Intensifies Monitoring in Gulf, West Asia

Meanwhile, earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has intensified its monitoring of the evolving situation across the Gulf and West Asia, prioritising the safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals in the region. Indian missions are maintaining round-the-clock contact with citizens while coordinating closely with local authorities to address emerging challenges.

"Indian Missions and Posts continue to operate round-the-clock helplines and are proactively assisting Indian nationals. They remain in close contact with the local Governments," the ministry said, underlining its ongoing outreach.

The government has also been issuing frequent updates to keep citizens informed. "Updated advisories are being issued regularly, including information on local government guidelines, flight and travel situations and consular services and various welfare measures being undertaken to support our community," the statement noted. Missions are actively engaging with Indian associations, professional groups, companies and other stakeholders to ensure the timely dissemination of information and assistance.

Special Attention for Indian Seafarers

Special attention is being given to Indian seafarers operating in the region, with the government emphasising their welfare as a priority. "Government is according high priority to the welfare of Indian seafarers in the region. Indian Missions are extending all assistance to the Indian crew members on vessels in the region including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance and facilitating requests to return to India," the ministry said.

Update on Regional Flight Operations

Travel movement between the region and India has remained substantial despite operational constraints. Since 28 February, around 12,96,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India, reflecting sustained connectivity and demand. In the United Arab Emirates, airlines are continuing limited commercial operations, with approximately 110 flights expected to operate between the UAE and India in a single day based on safety and operational considerations. Flight services are also ongoing from Saudi Arabia and Oman to Indian destinations, while partial reopening of Qatar's airspace has enabled Qatar Airways to resume services to multiple Indian cities. Kuwait and Bahrain have reopened their airspace as well, with Jazeera Airways, Kuwait Airways and Gulf Air restarting limited operations.

Elsewhere, Iraq's airspace is open with restricted services that can facilitate onward travel, while Iran's airspace remains partially accessible for cargo and charter flights. The MEA has reiterated its advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid travel to Iran and encouraging those already present to exit via land borders with embassy support. So far, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated the movement of 2,445 Indian nationals out of Iran through land routes.

In Israel, limited flight operations have resumed, offering additional options for onward travel to India. The MEA said it will continue to closely track developments and expand assistance measures as required. (ANI)