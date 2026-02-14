Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief Rajiv Bindal slammed the Sukhu-led Congress govt over the RDG discontinuation, accusing it of mismanagement and blaming the BJP for its failures. He asserted the BJP won't fund Congress guarantees and urged the CM to focus on development.

BJP Accuses Congress Govt of Mismanagement, Blame Game

Amid the ongoing political confrontation in Himachal Pradesh over the discontinuation of Revenue Defici Grant RDG, BJP Himachal Pradesh Chief Rajiv Bindal launched a sharp attack on the Sukhu-led Congress government, accusing it of mismanagement and shifting blame for its failures onto the BJP. He was addressing the media in Shimla on Saturday.

After the discontinuation of RDG, political blame games have intensified in Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a press conference, BJP Himachal Pradesh Chief Rajiv Bindal said that the government, which came to power in the state 40 months ago, has, every six months, tried to blame the BJP for its failures and wrong decisions. He said that every action of the government clearly reflects the pressure of fulfilling the guarantees made to the people, but asserted that the BJP will not arrange funds for Congress guarantees.

Questions All-Party Meeting

Rajiv Bindal said that in the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, even the Congress state president did not attend, while former Congress president Kuldeep Rathore led the party in the meeting. He alleged that the all-party meeting was politically pre-planned.

He questioned why Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh were not invited to the meeting. Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister, Bindal said, "Instead of preaching to the BJP, the Chief Minister should take advice himself and give up his attachment to the chair."

Contrasting Central Financial Assistance

Bindal further stated that compared to earlier allocations, Himachal Pradesh will receive ₹2,500 crore more in tax devolution. He said that during the last ten years of the Narendra Modi government, Himachal received ₹88,600 crore, whereas during the Congress tenure, the state received only ₹18,000 crore.

He added that even during the Congress regime, there was no discrimination in central financial assistance, yet an atmosphere was deliberately created suggesting that the state's economy was in crisis.

Calls for Focus on Development, Not 'Political Drama'

Bindal accused the Sukhu government of shutting down several welfare schemes and indulging in "daily political drama," even staging protests over MGNREGA. He said that in the latest Union Budget, ₹12 lakh crore has been allocated for infrastructure and urged the Chief Minister to secure funds from the Centre for tourism infrastructure in the state instead of indulging in wasteful expenditure.

Referring to the Panchayat elections, he alleged that the state government tried its best to stall the polls, but ultimately "it was the victory of the people." Concluding his remarks, Rajiv Bindal said that instead of blaming the BJP, the Sukhu government should present its performance report and focus on the development of Himachal Pradesh.