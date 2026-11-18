A video showing a passenger allegedly manhandled by a Railway Police officer at Howrah station over a ticket dispute has gone viral, triggering social media outrage and calls for strict action against the RPF personnel involved.

In a disturbing incident at Howrah Railway Station, a male passenger was allegedly manhandled by a Railway Police officer following a dispute over a train ticket on Tuesday, November 17.

In a video shared by Gem of Railway on its X (formerly Twitter), which went viral on social media, the passenger was seen explaining his side of the argument regarding ticket regularisation and fines, before the situation escalated sharply as he attempted to document the interaction on his mobile phone.

As the passenger was recording, a uniformed police officer grabbed his collar and attempted to snatch his phone while shouting down his protests and threatening further action amid the chaos on the crowded platform.

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How Did Confrontation Unfold?

The Howrah Railway Station, which is one of the busiest transit hubs in the country, witnessed chaotic scenes as the argument between station personnel and the commuter spiralled out of control.

In a video, the passenger claimed that they had approached the ticket counter to obtain valid tickets after being assured they would be issued. However, he alleged that station staff later accused them of travelling without tickets and pressured them to pay penalties, despite seeking permission earlier. As the confrontation grew, the police officer stepped in on behalf of ticket-checking staff.

Instead of acting as a neutral mediator, the officers quickly resorted to physical aggression, grabbing the collar of the passenger’s shirt and attempting to forcibly confiscate his phone as he tried to record the high-handed treatment.

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The passenger’s backmailing allegations against station staff, claiming they were initially told tickets would be issued before being penalized, have added a layer of controversy to the episode.

Since Howrah Railway Station is one of India's busiest railway hubs, the incident has raised concerns over passenger treatment, the handling of ticket-related disputes, and the alleged use of physical force by uniformed personnel.

Video Of Passenger Being Manhandled Sparks Outrage Online

The viral video of the male passenger being manhandled by a uniformed officer triggered widespread outrage on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with several users demanding strict action against the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel involved.

Taking to their X handles, many questioned the officer's conduct and called for an investigation, while others raised doubts about the passenger's account, pointing out that ticket counters are located outside the station premises.

Another section of users also tagged Railway authorities and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking accountability and action over the incident, stating that a uniformed police officer has no right to manhandle passengers or grab them by the collar simply for recording a video.

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Meanwhile, there has been no official statement from the Railway authorities or the Railway Protection Force (RPF) regarding the incident or any disciplinary action against the personnel involved.

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