Delhi approves a Rs 5 crore scheme to upgrade 500 PUC centres, offering eligible facilities up to Rs 1 lakh for modern equipment, CCTV monitoring and more reliable vehicle emission tests.

In order to improve air quality in Delhi by limiting vehicle pollution, the government is looking to improve the quality of testing of vehicles at PUC centres. The Delhi Cabinet has approved Rs 5 crore initiative to upgrade the 500 approximate PUC centres in Delhi. Eligible centres within this scheme can get funding of up to Rs 1 Lakh towards buying new equipment at their centres.

More accurate, transparent and reliable tests will be conducted. In conjunction with improving equipment, improved surveillance will be introduced.

Delhi Government approve 5 Crore for upgrading PUC centres

Approximately 500 PUC testing centres in Delhi will benefit from this scheme. Eligible centres can get a maximum of 1 Lakh to improve equipment.

This funding will support small centres with limited resources to improve their vehicle testing facilities. With new up-to-date equipment, more accurate results will be obtained. Therefore vehicles in breach of permissible pollution limits can be identified.

Accurate results can allow vehicle owners to determine if their vehicle meets required emission standards and if they require repair/ servicing.

Improving transparency in PUC Centres through CCTV

CCTV will be installed in testing centres to increase transparency. This aims to prevent irregularities. Only PUC Certificates for vehicles which have been properly tested will be issued.

A consistent standard across testing centres will also be a priority. This includes consistent testing methods, test equipment quality and PUC Certificate issuance. If there are any complaints, CCTV recordings may be reviewed to investigate potential breaches of rules.

Why Improving PUC Testing in Delhi is Important

As vehicle pollution is adding to air pollution in Delhi, having a reliable PUC system in place is very important in ensuring vehicles are meeting required emission standards.

Other technological measures to help reduce pollution and enforce vehicle regulation include 'No PUC, No Fuel' and vehicle number plate identification.

Severe Measures for Breach of Rules at PUC Centres

Despite this funding being given, rules still must be followed by testing centres. If PUC centres are found to be providing certificates without correct testing, not following required standards and/or irregularity, they may face action.

Therefore, this funding initiative aims to support centres, but with increased regulation. However, how effective this scheme is depends upon how well centres utilise the support, and how consistently testing standards are maintained in Delhi.