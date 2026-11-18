A mosque in south Kashmir's Kulgam district became the centre of a tense security operation on Wednesday, November 18. Inside the building was Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, the last known active local terrorist and one of the most wanted, Lateef Bhat. Outside, senior Army and police officers were trying to convince him to surrender.

The officers even spoke to him through a lengthy video call. They appealed to him repeatedly and assured him that he would be spared if he laid down his weapons. But Bhat refused to give himself up.

"I have nobody with me except Allah," he reportedly told the security forces.

With the negotiations failing, security personnel fired tear gas shells inside the mosque to force him out. Bhat eventually emerged from the building and was shot dead as he tried to run away. His death brought an end to a search operation that had continued for several days.

Kulgam encounter- LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat eliminated. https://t.co/7hEMLwFDTD — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 18, 2026

#WATCH | Kulgam encounter: An exchange of fire is underway in the Zangalpora area of Kulgam district, Jammu & Kashmir The operation is underway to neutralise Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat, who has been cornered inside a local mosque after refusing repeated surrender appeals. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time; no live operational details disclosed) — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

#WATCH | Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces personnel engaged in the operation flash the victory sign following the neutralisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohd Lateef Bhat in the Zangalpora area of Kulgam district. (Faces blurred due to security reasons) https://t.co/uQXGlqHEeI — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

After Bhat was killed in the encounter, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF, and intelligence agencies.

In a post on X, he wrote, "With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy."

With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy. The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 18, 2026

"The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies, the Home Minister added in his post.