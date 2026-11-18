The Rouse Avenue Court has ordered the framing of charges against 14 individuals, including three experts, linked to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Formal proceedings begin November 21, with the trial and evidence recording starting November 25.

Rouse Avenue Court Orders Framing Charges in NEET UG 2026 Leak Case

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday directed the framing of charges against 14 accused, including three subject experts, in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court also directed that charges be framed for offences under the Copyright Act, with the formal framing of charges scheduled for November 21.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta passed the directions and ordered that all 14 accused be physically produced before the court on Saturday, November 21, for the formal framing of charges. The court further directed that the recording of prosecution evidence commence on November 25 and continue on a day-to-day basis.

The 14 accused are Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Manisha Waghmare, Manish Mandhare, Manisha Hawaldar, P V Kulkarni, Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manoj Shirure, Shubham Khairnar, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, Yash Yadav, Dhananjay Lokhande and Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah. The CBI registered the case in May 2026 to investigate the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination question paper.

The agency filed its main charge sheet against 13 accused in July, followed by a supplementary charge sheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, on September 2. The court had taken cognisance of the main charge sheet on August 12, 2026. While taking cognisance, Special Judge Ajay Gupta had observed that the accused had allegedly acted in conspiracy with one another and played an active role in the circulation of the examination question papers.

"It is prima facie clear that all these thirteen accused persons have prima facie committed the alleged offences in conspiracy with each other besides committing the substantive offences under the said Acts," the Special Judge had observed. The court had further noted that the accused appeared to have been part of a syndicate involved in the dissemination and circulation of question papers for all three subjects of the examination.

The CBI charge sheet invoked provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The court had also examined the alleged role of the subject experts engaged for translation of the NEET-UG 2026 question papers. Referring to accused P V Kulkarni, the court observed that he was allegedly aware that subject experts were not frisked at the designated place and had taken advantage of the situation by discreetly carrying chits and short notes prepared during the translation work. The court further noted that the three subject experts had submitted written undertakings before being engaged for the assignment, agreeing not to share any examination-related material with anyone.

"It is clear from the record that all three experts had given their written undertaking before they were engaged for this work that they will not share any part of the NEET (UG) 2026 Exam-related material with anyone in any manner," the court had observed. The court had said that the alleged acts prima facie amounted to criminal breach of trust with the National Testing Agency (NTA), which had engaged them for translating the examination papers of their respective subjects.

"This prima facie shows that these accused persons have committed criminal breach of trust with the NTA authority, which engaged them for the purpose of translating of NEET (UG) 2026 Exam question paper of their respective subjects," the court had observed. It had further noted that subject experts Manisha Mandhare, P V Kulkarni and Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar allegedly acted in active conspiracy with other accused to obtain illegal monetary gains by selling examination-related material, including leaked questions from their respective subjects, to co-accused persons and several candidates under the guise of providing coaching.

The court had also taken cognisance of allegations relating to the destruction of evidence, observing that some accused had allegedly disposed of leaked examination material and destroyed electronic devices containing relevant information. It had noted that the alleged acts were covered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, punishable under Sections 10 and 11 of the Act. The court will now formally frame the charges on November 21, with the prosecution evidence scheduled to begin four days later, on November 25. (ANI)