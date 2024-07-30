Wayanad landslide: Death toll rises to 19; Massive destruction leaves 400 families isolated

A series of severe landslides struck Meppadi, Mundakkai Town, and Chooral Mala of Wayanad early Tuesday, resulting in at least 19 deaths, including a child, and injuring over 50 people.

Wayanad: A series of devastating landslides hit Meppadi, Mundakkai Town, and Chooral Mala in the early hours of Tuesday, resulting in a significant loss of life. At least 19 fatalities have been reported, with the district administration confirming four deaths, including a child. Additionally, over 50 individuals have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.

A devastating bridge collapse in Chooral Mala Town has left approximately 400 families stranded, with the sole access point to Attamala in Mundakkai now impassable. The disaster has significantly impeded rescue efforts, resulting in multiple injuries and vehicles being swept away.

A 20-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to Mundakai. However, due to the collapsed bridge, additional rescue workers are unable to reach the area.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has mobilized all government agencies to conduct search and rescue operations in the aftermath of massive landslides in the hilly regions surrounding Meppadi in Wayanad district. In response to the landslides and other rain-related disasters in the area, the Health Department's National Health Mission has set up a dedicated control room to coordinate relief efforts. Individuals in need of urgent assistance can reach out to the authorities at the designated helpline numbers: 9656938689 or 8086010833.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), Fireforce and NDRF teams have been dispatched to the affected region, with another NDRF team en route to Wayanad. Furthermore, two teams from the Kannur Defence Security Corps have been instructed to join the rescue efforts, as stated in a KSDMA Facebook update.

With the opening of the Banasura Sagar dam's shutters, the district collector, chairperson of the district disaster management authority, has urged residents in the vicinity to remain vigilant. This includes those living near the dam's exit route, along the riverbanks, and in low-lying areas, who should be prepared for possible flooding.

The Banasura Sagar dam will release water at a rate of 8.5 cubic meters per second, with a gradual increase up to 35 cubic meters per second, as the spillway shutters are opened in phases. When the dam's water level reaches 773.50 meters, excess water will be released by opening the shutters.

