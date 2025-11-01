Retired Colonel Divya Thakur has swapped the battlefield for apple orchards in Manali. Applying military precision to organic farming, he revives ancestral lands, promotes sustainable practices, and preserves both heritage and the environment.

Retirement often marks the end of one chapter, but for Colonel Divya Thakur, it was the beginning of another. Leaving behind the regimented life of the army, he turned to his family’s apple orchards near Manali, channeling the same discipline and dedication into restoring the land and promoting organic farming.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Heritage of Duty

Thakur hails from a distinguished military lineage. His grandfather, Brigadier Rajinder Singh, earned fame as the ‘Saviour of Kashmir’ in 1947. “Service doesn’t end with the battlefield,” Thakur says. “Protecting our land and people through sustainable farming is another way to serve.” This deep-rooted sense of responsibility inspired his transition from soldier to farmer.

Set in the Kullu Valley, the orchard benefits from crisp air, clear mountain springs, and fertile soil, creating ideal conditions for apples. “Here, apples are not merely crops; they are part of our way of life,” says the 65-year-old colonel. Years of chemical fertilizers had dulled the soil, prompting him to restore its health and flavor.

Military Precision Meets Organic Farming

Thakur manages four acres of ancestral land, cultivating Gala apples organically while planning to expand to Royal Delicious plots. He integrates traditional Indian farming techniques with modern technology. A core element is jeevamrit, a biofertilizer made from cow dung, cow urine, jaggery, gram flour, and forest soil, fermented using solar-powered biofermenters to enrich the soil naturally.

Water conservation is critical in the mountains. The orchard uses drip irrigation with soil moisture sensors and rainwater harvesting. Rejecting chemical pesticides, Thakur relies on neem oil, horticultural oils, and beneficial microbes, while introducing natural pest controllers such as nematodes and Trichogramma wasps. His daily observations ensure the trees thrive under careful, hands-on guidance.

Commitment to Learning and Community

Thakur completed formal courses in modern apple farming and natural farming. He is also an active member of the Jujurana Farmer Producer Company, supporting over 550 farmers with organic practices, certified markets, and initiatives like Manali Honey beekeeping.

July 2025 marked the first full organic harvest of 11 tonnes of apples. Some were sold directly, and others reached certified markets. Plans are underway for an e-commerce platform with QR-coded packaging, connecting customers directly with the orchard.

Farming as a Form of Service

“Farming is the oldest form of service,” Thakur reflects. “Soldiers defend borders; farmers defend health and food security.” Applying military discipline, patience, and respect for nature, he has transformed apple cultivation into a sustainable mission, proving that service can take many forms, and nurturing the earth is one of the noblest.