Riya Philip, a resident of Naxal-affected Sukma in Chhattisgarh, has achieved a remarkable milestone by landing a job in London with a monthly salary of ₹1.80 lakh, making her family and village proud.

Riya Philip hails from Dubbatota village in Dornapal, about 35 km from Sukma district headquarters, an area once considered a major Naxal stronghold. Her father, Sanju Philip, worked as a bus driver at a private school, while her mother taught there. Despite financial struggles, Riya’s parents fully supported her education, recognizing her dedication and potential. She completed her primary schooling in Dornapal before moving to Jagdalpur for higher studies up to the 12th grade.

Pursuing Dreams Through Hard Work

Inspired by her late grandmother, who was a government nurse in Dubbatota, Riya aspired to follow her footsteps. Her younger brother, Ashish Philip, also played a pivotal role, taking up manual labor to support her studies after their grandmother passed away in 2013. Riya’s perseverance led her to Bengaluru, where she completed a three-year nursing course, equipping her with the skills needed to pursue a successful career.

From Delhi to London: Achieving Global Success

After finishing her nursing course, Riya gained valuable work experience in Delhi for two years. Her dedication and professionalism earned her an international opportunity, and she recently moved to London to start her new role with a monthly salary of ₹1.80 lakh. Her brother shared that the entire family is proud of her accomplishments, which stand as a testament to resilience, hard work, and unwavering family support.

Riya’s journey is a source of inspiration, showing that determination and education can help overcome even the most challenging circumstances. From a Naxal-affected village to the bustling streets of London, she has become a symbol of hope for many young aspirants in Chhattisgarh and beyond.