TMC rebel MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay attended the pre-session all-party meeting as leader of the new NCPI. He asserted that the 'House belongs to the Opposition' and called on the government to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.

'House belongs to Opposition': TMC Rebel MP Attends All-Party Meet

Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebel MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Sunday attended the all-party meeting convened the day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, asserting that the "House belongs to the Opposition" while calling on the government to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.

Bandyopadhyay Represents New Party NCPI

Speaking to ANI on the all-party meeting, Bandyopadhyay said he was attending as the leader of the Nationalist Citizen Party of India (NCPI). Bandyopadhyay said, "We were invited, and we attended--representing the new party with 20 MPs. Our stance is that the House belongs to the Opposition; this must be acknowledged. The government, too, must agree and take the initiative to ensure the House functions smoothly."

"I am attending today as a leader of a new political party, NCPI-Nationalist Citizen Party of India. Because in the last 15 years, I was the only leader of the Trinamool Congress parliamentary party. Today I will represent a new party. But the policy of the new party equally stands to me that the House belongs to the opposition. This idea should be allowed to be reflected," the TMC rebel MP said.

NCPI's Ideology and Stance

"Let the House run and equally, we are the firm believers of the principle of secularism, communal harmony and unity of the country. We are not ditching from this line. We are completely secular by nature," he said after he arrived at the Parliament Annexe building for the meeting," he added.

Highlighting the ideology of the NCPI party, he said, "Furthermore, we are committed to our party's principles: secularism, communal harmony, and national unity. These are the firm policies enshrined in the NCPI's constitution. We believe this is significant because, among the 20 MPs who formed the NCPI, three are Muslim."

Responding to TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's appeal to party legislators, Bandyopadhyay said, "He has appealed individually. MPs or MLAs will take their own decision."

Opposition Stages Walkout Over NCPI Invite

Meanwhile, Opposition parties staged a "walkout" from the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament over Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju extending an invitation to the NCPI to take part in the meeting.

Pre-Session Convention

The Centre convened the all-party meeting on Sunday, a day ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, to seek cooperation from political parties for the smooth conduct of proceedings.

The meeting, a long-standing convention before every Parliament session, began at 11 am in the Main Committee Room of Parliament House Annexe.

While the government is expected to push a heavy legislative agenda during the session, Opposition parties are likely to raise a range of issues.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13. (ANI)