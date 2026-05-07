Srinagar Police demolished an illegal house belonging to an alleged drug peddler, Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, in Palpora Noorbagh. The action was part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan' as the structure was built on encroached state land.

As part of its crackdown under the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan', Srinagar Police demolished an illegally constructed residential structure belonging to an alleged habitual drug peddler in the Palpora Noorbagh area.

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The accused, Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, had allegedly encroached upon state land and raised the structure . Police said the accused is involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act. FIR No. 06/2025 was registered at Police Station Khanyar under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act, and FIR No. 47/2026 registered at Police Station Safakadal under sections 8/20 and 22 of the NDPS Act.

Investigation Reveals Illicit Funding

During the investigation, it was revealed that the structure had been constructed using proceeds generated through narcotics trafficking. Authorities found the construction to be in clear violation of revenue laws and legal procedures.

Further inquiry indicated that close associates and family members of the accused are also allegedly involved in multiple NDPS cases across the Valley, suggesting a wider drug network.

Police Reaffirm Zero-Tolerance Stance

The demolition was carried out after completing all legal formalities and in coordination with the concerned authorities, police said. Officials stated that the action sends a strong message that properties created through the illegal drug trade will not be allowed to stand, and those involved will face strict legal consequences.

Srinagar Police reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and urged citizens to support efforts to eliminate the drug menace and safeguard the younger generation. (ANI)