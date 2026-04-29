A major boost for Great Indian Bustard conservation in Jaisalmer, as three new chicks are born at special breeding centres. The total population at the centres has now reached 82, thanks to scientific methods like artificial insemination.

Great Indian Bustard Conservation Success in Jaisalmer

A significant milestone has been achieved in the conservation of the critically endangered Godawan, or Great Indian Bustard (GIB), in Jaisalmer, with the birth of three new chicks at the district's two special breeding centres. The Sudasari and Ramdevra centres, set up in the desert regions, have been employing modern scientific techniques, including artificial incubation, safe rearing, and Artificial Insemination (AI) to boost the population of this rare bird. These efforts have led to a gradual increase in numbers, offering renewed hope for a species that was on the brink of extinction.

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Brijmohan Gupta, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Desert National Park (DNP), said the total population of GIBs at the two centres has now reached 82. "Out of these, 49 birds have hatched from captive eggs, 23 chicks have been born through AI technology, and 26 chicks have resulted from natural breeding. The three newly born chicks are offspring of the Aman-Parv, Sharky-Parv, and Akku-Leo pairs," he told ANI.

Gupta credited the success to the tireless day-and-night work of scientists and ground staff at the Sudasari and Ramdevra centres. "This achievement is a positive indicator for the revival of the species and demonstrates the impact of dedicated conservation efforts supported by scientific innovation," he added.

PM Modi Hails Conservation Efforts

Earlier, on April 26, the Prime Minister shared that hope is visible in the conservation of the Great Indian Bustard, the Godawan. "This bird used to be a hallmark of the nation's desert regions, but its numbers had dwindled," Prime Minister Modi said, adding that while it was on the verge of extinction, a major campaign is ongoing for its conservation," he said, adding that while it was on the verge of extinction, a major campaign is ongoing for its conservation. "Scientific methods are being adopted, and breeding centres have been established," he added.

Currently, there are around 82 GIB in various breeding centres, with rewilding plans in place for the near future.

'Jumpstart Approach' Success in Gujarat

Gujarat witnessed the birth of a chick after a decade, in Kutch, through a novel conservation measure known as the Jumpstart Approach, informed Union Minister Bhupender Yadav earlier in March.

In line with the vision presented in 2011 by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for conserving the natural habitat of the Ghorad bird, 'Project GIB' was launched in 2016. With the absence of male birds in the Ghorad population in Kutch, female birds were laying eggs that remained infertile. To overcome this challenge, a targeted conservation initiative was launched. A fertile egg of the Great Indian Bustard was collected from a breeding centre in Rajasthan and safely transported to Kutch through a continuous 19-hour road journey in a portable incubator. On 22 March, the infertile egg in the nest of a female Ghorad in Kutch was replaced with the fertile egg. The female bird incubated the egg naturally, and on 26 March, a healthy chick was born.

The Union Minister added that this marks a proud moment for scientists, forest department officials, and wildlife enthusiasts, further strengthening India's commitment to wildlife conservation and ecological preservation. (ANI)