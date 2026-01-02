Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda slammed the state's law and order situation, claiming 'there is no government' after a Faridabad incident. He accused the BJP of prioritising votes over governance as new DGP Ajay Singhal took charge.

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state, saying the recent incident in Faridabad had created fear among people across Haryana.

Speaking to reporters in Rohtak, Hooda said the incident was "very unfortunate" and claimed that a sense of insecurity prevails in the state. "The entire state is scared. They arrested two people yesterday, but it feels like there is no government in Haryana," he alleged.

Targeting the BJP-led state government, Hooda also questioned its priorities, accusing it of prioritising electoral gains over governance. Referring to the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, he said the scheme was launched with an eye on votes.

Hooda demanded that the government take concrete steps to restore public confidence and ensure that strict action is taken against those responsible for disturbing peace and order in the state.

New DGP Ajay Singhal Assumes Charge

Earlier, the newly appointed DGP, Ajay Singhal, formally took charge at the police headquarters in Panchkula. Senior police officers welcomed him with bouquets, while police personnel accorded him a guard of honour.

Speaking to reporters after assuming charge, DGP Ajay Singhal highlighted the Haryana Police's achievements in addressing various challenges. "Whether it was fighting terrorism, controlling crime, or maintaining law and order, the Haryana Police have been successful and appreciated across various platforms," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the state leadership, DGP Singhal said, "I am very grateful to our Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who entrusted me with this responsibility, and I will try my best to live up to his instructions and the expectations of the people of Haryana."

Earlier, DGP Ajay Singhal received a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival at the state police headquarters in Panchkula. (ANI)