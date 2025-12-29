Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda lauded the Supreme Court's decision to stay its order on the Aravalli range, calling them Haryana's "lungs." He urged the state government to clarify its stand in the apex court on the matter.

'Aravallis are Haryana's Lungs': Hooda Welcomes SC Stay

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday expressed his gratitude for the Supreme Court's decision to stay its own order regarding the Aravalli mountain range. He emphasised that the Congress party had also given notice on this matter during the winter session of the Haryana Assembly, but it was not accepted, underscoring that the Supreme Court's decision will save the Aravallis. Furthermore, he urged the Haryana government to clarify its stand in the Supreme Court.

He said the Aravalli Mountains are like Haryana's lungs; if they are damaged, there will be significant harm. "The Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognisance in the Aravalli Hills case; the public's voice regarding the Aravallis was heard in every state. We had also given a short-term duration notice in the Haryana Assembly session, but the government did not accept it. The Aravallis are the lungs of Haryana; the Haryana government should clarify its stand in the Supreme Court. If the lungs are damaged, the damage will be severe. We are very grateful to the Supreme Court. It takes suo motu cognisance in very few cases. The apex Court will save the Aravallis..." he said. "I am grateful to the Supreme Court," Hooda added.

SC Forms New Expert Committee, Issues Notice

The Supreme Court has "put in abeyance" its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range. The acceptance of the said definition by the top court in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the possibility of being used for regulated mining activities.

A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.G. Masih has also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis.

The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue. (ANI)