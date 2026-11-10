Punjab Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal slams Amit Shah's 2029 drug-free target while criticizing Haryana CM Saini, and outlines key infrastructure projects aimed at improving canal water supply to boost agricultural yields and groundwater conservation.

Goyal Slams Amit Shah Over Drug Elimination Promises

Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his assurance to eliminate the drug menace in the State by 2029. He said that since Shah has made declarations regarding the eradication of the drug menace in both Punjab and neighbouring State Gujarat, it implies that the power to either end or perpetuate this issue lies in his hands. Referring to a statement by Amit Shah published in the newspapers today stating that the drug menace will be eliminated by 2029, Goyal remarked that the opposition has no real issues.

Furthermore, he questioned what the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has actually done, pointing out that while Punjab is managing the floodwaters, the Chief Minister has diverted the water, to which he has no rightful claim. He dismissed Saini's remarks concerning the drug issue, saying that the Chief Minister lacks any substantive issues to discuss. Goyal reiterated that both Shah and CM Saini are attempting to defame Punjab and tarnish its image, questioning why they have failed to curb the drug problem in Gujarat.

Governance and Public Service Initiatives

Addressing the PCS (Provincial Civil Services) examination, he questioned who prompted the letter to Amit Shah, given that this is a state-level matter and asked who is orchestrating such moves. He asserted that in Punjab, 71,000 jobs have been provided without any recommendations or favouritism. He added that they are actively working through the establishment of Village and Ward Defence Committees.

Water Infrastructure Development

The most significant challenge and issue in Punjab concerns canal water and its delivery to agricultural fields. Goyal explained that two districts, which contribute the largest share of grain to the central pool, have historically received an inadequate water allocation. While their share from the Bhakra system was 2.04, they had been receiving a compensation of 3.5 units of water in previous years, a situation that forced the local population to rely heavily on groundwater.

This initiative aims to upgrade the 60-year-old canal infrastructure to ensure better water delivery to the fields. The project, valued at 64.11 crore rupees, is set to benefit 961,000 acres of land, with the tender process expected to begin soon. The capacity is being increased from 154.50 cusecs to 248.69 cusecs. This involves the construction of a concrete lining, which will reduce reliance on groundwater and lead to energy savings.

"We have identified areas that previously lacked access to water and initiated these projects to help conserve groundwater. Paddy yields have increased by 10 per cent because the fields received canal water; this also ensured that the crops remained free from disease," he said.