Amidst crossfire, Manipur Muslims plead with Meiteis, Kukis to cease conflict; check details

For over a span of 100 days, Manipur has grappled with the aftermath of ethnic violence that erupted within its borders. The state is edging towards a semblance of normalcy, with recent days having seen a decline in significant incidents being reported.

However, within the heart of the conflict zone, situated amidst the volatile divide between the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district and the Meitei-majority Bishnupur district, a disquieting new reality prevails – one punctuated by incessant gunfire and bomb attacks.

Across the stretch of land spanning 35 km between these two districts, the Meitei Pangals, a Muslim minority, find themselves ensnared within the deadly crossfire that ensues between the Kuki tribe and the Meitei community.

Comprising 9 percent of Manipur's overall population, which is estimated to be around 32 lakhs, Muslims inhabit this fraught landscape where the clash between the Kukis and Meiteis has surged into a battle. Amidst the escalating hostilities, members of the Muslim community are fervently appealing for peace, finding themselves tragically entangled in the violence precipitated by the strife between the two opposing factions.

On August 6, a gruesome event unfolded in Bishnupur district – three individuals, including a father and his son, met their untimely demise as they slept within the confines of their village residence. The Meitei community has leveled allegations that malefactors hailing from Churachandpur surreptitiously infiltrated the village during the night, launching a savage assault on the unsuspecting family.

A scenario emerged where, due to the prevailing circumstances, security forces resorted to temporarily utilizing two of the masjids located in Kwakta. This decision led to instances of gunfire. However, Salauddin Qasimi of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in Bishnupur district clarified that they managed to communicate their predicament to the security forces, ultimately leading to their departure.

Once a diverse community characterized by coexistence between Meiteis and Kukis, Kwakta now finds itself as a predominantly Muslim locality, with Muslims constituting 90 percent of the town's inhabitants. While not directly entangled in the ongoing conflict, the Muslims residing in Manipur have tragically become unwitting pawns caught within the dangerous crossfire between the Meiteis and Kukis.

In Kwakta, an atmosphere of fear has taken root, permeating the lives of its inhabitants. The situation has escalated to the point where the cost of essential commodities and basic necessities has skyrocketed, creating a crisis of affordability. This dire predicament has been compounded by the erosion of livelihood opportunities, pushing residents to the brink of existence.

Amidst this challenging backdrop, the absence of functional schools due to rampant bombings has also robbed students of their education, exacerbating the community's plight. Muslim scholar Nasir Khan, speaking from Kwakta, articulated the prevailing sense of distress, highlighting the extreme conditions that have enveloped the town.

From within this turmoil, the Muslim community has issued an impassioned plea to their Kuki and Meitei neighbors, urging an end to the ongoing conflict. As a minority community, the Meitei Pangals, akin to other groups like the Nepalis, have borne the brunt of the crisis, enduring severe disruptions to their lives and well-being.