Home Ministry revokes licenses of 5 NGOs for violations including misuse of grants: Report

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revoked the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licenses of as many as five prominent NGOs. The decision follows due process and is based on various violations, including the misuse of foreign grants.

The affected NGOs include CNI Synodical Board of Social Service (CNI-SBSS), Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), Church Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA), and Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFOI).

It is reportedly said that the FCRA licences of these NGOs were revoked due to their alleged involvement in religious conversion, violations of foreign grants, among others.

Established in tandem with the formation of the Church of North India (CNI) in 1970, the Synodical Board of Social Services (CNI-SBSS) operated as the Church's designated rural development arm.

In December last year, the Home Ministry revoked the license of the Church of North India (CNI) based in Delhi, amid allegations of misappropriation of church properties by the CNI and its affiliated organizations. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in connection with these allegations.

During India's Independence, the National Council of Churches established the 'NCC Relief Committee' (NCC), which eventually transformed into the Church's Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA), as per the report.