Former Bihar Deputy CM, BJP leader Sushil Modi says 'fighting cancer for past 6 months'

Apart from his tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi has also served as the state's Finance Minister. With over three decades of active involvement in politics, he has left an indelible mark on Bihar's political landscape.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday (April 3) took to X to announce that he has been battling with cancer for the past six months. The BJP leader deemed it appropriate to share his health status with the public, indicating that it would hinder his active involvement in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Modi, a stalwart figure in Bihar politics, said that he had already informed the Prime Minister of his health condition.

"I have been grappling with cancer for the past 6 months. I felt it was time to make it known to everyone. I will not be able to engage in any activities during the Lok Sabha elections. I have briefed the Prime Minister about it," revealed Sushil Kumar Modi in his statement.

Modi expressed gratitude towards the nation, Bihar, and his party for their support and understanding during this challenging period.