    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: AAP leader Atishi gets defamation notice by BJP over her 'switch offer' claim

    Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Atishi raised alarm over purported attempts by the BJP to coerce her into defecting from the AAP by deploying tactics of intimidation.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    In a recent development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (April 3) issued a defamation notice to senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi over her claim that she is being pressurised by the saffron party to switch sides.

    Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Atishi raised alarm over purported attempts by the BJP to coerce her into defecting from the AAP by deploying tactics of intimidation. She asserted that she, along with three other prominent AAP leaders – Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Durgesh Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha – were slated for imminent arrest.

    According to Atishi, she was approached by a BJP workers, purportedly someone very close to her, who conveyed a stark ultimatum: either join the BJP to safeguard her political future or face imminent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within a month.

    Atishi defended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that his resignation was unwarranted as he faced neither charges nor convictions in the excise policy case. She contended that his overwhelming majority in the Delhi Assembly negated any rationale for resignation.

    Atishi accused the BJP of resorting to vindictive measures, attributing their purported efforts to undermine the AAP's resilience to the success of recent rallies and protests. Undeterred by the alleged threats, Atishi reiterated her commitment to the AAP cause, invoking the spirit of resistance embodied by historical figures like Bhagat Singh.

    She affirmed her determination to continue fighting for the welfare of the people, undeterred by political intimidation tactics.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
