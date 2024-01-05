Home Ministry initiates CBI investigation into alleged scam at Delhi's Mohalla Clinic

The investigations earlier in August revealed various discrepancies within the functioning of Mohalla Clinics, including instances of doctors fraudulently marking attendance and unauthorized staff prescribing medications.

The Home Ministry's recent decision to initiate a CBI probe into alleged irregularities at Delhi's Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs) marks a significant move following an investigation launched by the state's vigilance and health departments in 2023. This decision was preceded by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena's directive for a CBI investigation into sub-standard drug samples collected from government hospitals.

The investigations earlier in August revealed various discrepancies within the functioning of Mohalla Clinics, including instances of doctors fraudulently marking attendance and unauthorized staff prescribing medications. Moreover, a substantial number of referral papers issued by these clinics to private labs had invalid mobile numbers, suggesting potential instances of fictitious patients availing free government-offered lab tests.

According to findings from the inquiry led by Saxena's office, tens of thousands of pathology and radiology tests were conducted on non-existent patients, referred to private labs, and reimbursed by the government. This discovery pointed to widespread corruption and manipulation of records to exploit government funds.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) welcomed the investigations, asserting that the inquiries validated their earlier concerns. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj attributed the issues to bureaucratic inefficiencies, highlighting that many of these concerns were raised during a previous press conference.

The ongoing political conflict between the BJP-led Union government and the AAP has seen Lt Governor Saxena at the focal point. This power struggle has extended into legal disputes and resulted in legislation granting the Union government significant control over Delhi's bureaucracy.

