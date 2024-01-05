Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    West Bengal: ED team attacked during ration scam raids in Sandeshkhali; check details

    ED operations in West Bengal concerning the purported ration distribution scam have persisted for months. Investigations revealed that around 30% of the PDS ration in the state was diverted to the open market.

    West Bengal: ED team attacked during ration scam raids in Sandeshkhali; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    Amid an ongoing probe into an alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal, a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) faced hostility in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, as they conducted raids.

    The team was targeted as they approached the residence of Trinamool leader Shah Jahan Sheikh. Over 200 locals surrounded the officials and central armed paramilitary forces, vandalizing government vehicles in the process. Despite the chaos, there were no immediate reports of injuries during the altercation.

    In a rarity, Chinese state media lauds PM Modi's 'Bharat narrative'; hails economic growth, foreign policy

    ED operations in West Bengal concerning the purported ration distribution scam have persisted for months. Investigations revealed that around 30% of the PDS ration in the state was diverted to the open market.

    The alleged misconduct involved the misappropriation of funds between rice millers and PDS distributors, according to the probe agency.

    The scheme included creating fake bank accounts for farmers, allowing millers to pocket funds meant for procuring grains at MSP. The Enforcement Directorate disclosed that this practice had been prevalent across the state, generating nearly Rs 200 per quintal for rice millers.

    The agency's actions resulted in several arrests and seizures. Bakibur Rahaman, a flour and rice miller, was apprehended and substantial incriminating material was seized during multiple searches.

    Wary of backlash from INDI allies, Congress to initiate seat-sharing talks

    Additionally, Rs. 16.87 crore linked to shell companies were frozen, and the agency arrested former Food Supplies Minister Jyoti Priyo Mallick in connection with the scam.

    Mallick, who served in the ministry from 2011 to 2021, is under ED custody until November 6 as the investigation unfolds.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-362 January 05 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-362 January 05 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Video song praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan goes viral on social media; WATCH rkn

    Kerala: Video song praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan goes viral on social media; WATCH

    42-km-long Munnar-Bodimettu opens today: What you should know anr

    42-km-long Munnar-Bodimettu opens today: What you should know

    Cops urge people to avoid identical passwords on social media sites to prevent cyber fraud vkp

    Cops urge people to avoid identical passwords on social media sites to prevent cyber fraud

    'Please forgive me...' Student drops apology note, bag with 'stolen' equipment at teacher's home in Trivandrum rkn

    'Please forgive me...' Student drops apology note, bag with 'stolen' equipment at teacher's home in Trivandrum

    Recent Stories

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Aamir Khan's friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to attend RBA

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Aamir Khan's friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to attend

    Football AFC Asian Cup 2024: Dates, timings, venue, where to watch and more osf

    AFC Asian Cup 2024: Dates, timings, venue, where to watch and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-362 January 05 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-362 January 05 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Who was Glynis Johns? 'Mary Poppins' actor dies at 100 RBA

    Who was Glynis Johns? 'Mary Poppins' actor dies at 100

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Electric cars to ferry VVIP guests

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Electric cars to ferry VVIP guests

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon