West Bengal: ED team attacked during ration scam raids in Sandeshkhali; check details

ED operations in West Bengal concerning the purported ration distribution scam have persisted for months. Investigations revealed that around 30% of the PDS ration in the state was diverted to the open market.

Amid an ongoing probe into an alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal, a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) faced hostility in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, as they conducted raids.

The team was targeted as they approached the residence of Trinamool leader Shah Jahan Sheikh. Over 200 locals surrounded the officials and central armed paramilitary forces, vandalizing government vehicles in the process. Despite the chaos, there were no immediate reports of injuries during the altercation.

The alleged misconduct involved the misappropriation of funds between rice millers and PDS distributors, according to the probe agency.

The scheme included creating fake bank accounts for farmers, allowing millers to pocket funds meant for procuring grains at MSP. The Enforcement Directorate disclosed that this practice had been prevalent across the state, generating nearly Rs 200 per quintal for rice millers.

The agency's actions resulted in several arrests and seizures. Bakibur Rahaman, a flour and rice miller, was apprehended and substantial incriminating material was seized during multiple searches.

Additionally, Rs. 16.87 crore linked to shell companies were frozen, and the agency arrested former Food Supplies Minister Jyoti Priyo Mallick in connection with the scam.

Mallick, who served in the ministry from 2011 to 2021, is under ED custody until November 6 as the investigation unfolds.