    Dawood Ibrahim's Maharashtra assets to go under the hammer today: Who are the bidders?

    This auction is part of a string of attempts to sell off Dawood Ibrahim's assets. Previous auctions included properties in Mumbake village and lavish holdings in South Delhi, all seized by the government.

    Dawood Ibrahim Maharashtra assets to go under the hammer today: Who are the bidders?
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    Four properties linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra are slated for auction, opening bidding at a modest Rs 19 lakh. These parcels, situated in Mumbake village in Ratnagiri district, hold significant historical value, including the notorious criminal's childhood home.

    Among the bidders expected at the auction is lawyer and Shiv Sena member Ajay Srivastava, who aims to acquire Dawood's ancestral home for a philanthropic cause. Srivastava previously sought three other properties connected to the criminal in earlier bids, hoping to convert Dawood's childhood residence into an educational institution.

    The auction, scheduled for today (January 5) in Mumbai, offers a rare chance to acquire properties seized by the government under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act, 1976. Despite prior auctions, apprehension and fear have dissuaded potential buyers from participating in past events.

    This auction is part of a string of attempts to sell off Dawood Ibrahim's assets. Previous auctions included properties in Mumbake village and lavish holdings in South Delhi, all seized by the government. However, these attempts faced limited success due to prevailing fears associated with the notorious figure.

    Recent rumors of Dawood Ibrahim's health complications and hospitalization in Karachi stirred speculation about his well-being. While reports suggested grave health conditions, close aides denied the claims, asserting the criminal's sound health. Chhota Shakeel, a key associate, dismissed the health rumors as baseless, asserting Dawood's robust condition.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
