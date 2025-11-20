The Union Home Ministry has abolished the decades-old requirements of sign-on, sign-off, and Shore Leave Passes (SLP) for all Indian vessels operating exclusively in Indian waters, aiming to ease difficulties faced by Indian seafarers.

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday abolished decades-old requirements of sign-on, sign-off and Shore Leave Passes (SLP) for all Indian vessels exclusively operating in Indian waters.

In a letter addressed to Joint Secretary (Ports), the MHA said that it has been decided to do away with the coastal sign-on/sign-off and the SLP procedures for the Crew/Supernumerary of Indian Flag coastal run vessels, dredgers/barges and research vessels operating within port limits.

Easing Difficulties for Seafarers

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the above-mentioned subject and to say that it has been brought to the notice of this Ministry that Indian Seafarers are facing difficulties with the existing immigration procedures of sign-on/sign-off & SLP during coastal run as the physical presence of the crew members is required at the immigration office for the issuance of the SLP and its further extension every 10 days, which is creating difficulties for the seafarers in discharging their duties onboard the ship," the letter signed by Deputy Officer (Immigration) Balbir Singh read.

New Procedures and Oversight

The MHA further requested the Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Ministry to direct concerned Port Authorities to keep a record/data of the Crew/Supernumerary of the Indian Flag coastal run vessels.

"The Bureau of Immigration shall conduct periodical surprise inspections and seek crew lists from the Indian Flag coastal run vessels, dredgers/barges, research vessels and similar types/categories of vessels operating within port limits. The shore access of Crew/ Supernumerary of Indian Flag Coastal Run Vessels shall henceforth be regulated by the Port Authority," the letter read.

Minister Hails 'Empowering' Decision

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hailed the decision as empowering for Seafarers.

"Modi government stands strong with India's Seafarers. Towards empowering our Seafarers, Union Home Ministry under the decisive leadership of Amit Shah has abolished decades-old requirements of sign-on, sign-off and Shore Leave Passes (SLP) for all Indian vessels exclusively operating in Indian waters," Sonowal posted on X. (ANI)