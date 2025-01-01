Holy stick will be available for devotees at Prayagraj Mahakumbh from January 1 to February 27 for darshan

Millions of devotees coming to take a holy dip at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, to be held under the Yogi government’s leadership, will also have the opportunity to witness the holy stick (Pavitra Chhadi). Hundreds of saints from the Shri Panch Dashnam Aavahan Akhara are bringing this holy stick to Prayagraj.  

Holy stick will be available for devotees at Prayagraj Mahakumbh from January 1 to February 27 for darshan
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 2:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 2:11 PM IST

Millions of devotees coming to take a holy dip at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, to be held under the Yogi government’s leadership, will also have the opportunity to witness the holy stick (Pavitra Chhadi). Hundreds of saints from the Shri Panch Dashnam Aavahan Akhara are bringing this holy stick to Prayagraj.  

The holy Chhari Yatra, which began in Haridwar, is being led by Mahant Gopal Giri, also known as Dada Ji Dhuni Wale, of the Aavahan Akhara. According to him, four Shri Mahants have been appointed by the Akhara to accompany the Yatra on this spiritual journey. 

A group of sadhus from the Akhara is also traveling alongside the procession. It is scheduled to reach Prayagraj on January 1, where it will be warmly welcomed by saints, sages, and devotees at various locations.

This year marks 1220 years since the beginning of this Chhari Yatra. According to Shri Mahant Gopal Giri of the Aavahan Akhara, the journey began 1220 years ago under the leadership of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. 

At that time, 550 sages and Shri Mahants of the Shri Shambhu Panch Dashnam Aavahan Naga Sannyasi Akhara initiated the Yatra to restore and renovate temples dedicated to Sanatan Dharma across India.  

In 2025, the Aavahan Akhara will celebrate 1,478 years since its inception and participate in its 123rd Mahakumbh snan (ritual bath) at Prayagraj. The holy stick will also partake in the sacred bath during this time. It will be on display for devotees at the Aavahan Akhara camp until February 27 for darshan.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP: Muslim man makes obscene gestures, derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods with dancer on stage (WATCH) shk

UP: Muslim man makes obscene gestures, derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods with dancer on stage (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai vkp

Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai

Caught on camera: Water delivery boy steals footwear kept outside flat in Greater Noida society (WATCH) shk

Caught on camera: Water delivery boy steals footwear kept outside flat in Greater Noida society (WATCH)

'Free-willed' wife not observing 'Parda' doesn't amount to cruelty or entitle husband to divorce: Allahabad HC shk

'Free-willed' wife not observing 'Parda' doesn't amount to cruelty or entitle husband to divorce: Allahabad HC

Recent Stories

UP: Muslim man makes obscene gestures, derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods with dancer on stage (WATCH) shk

UP: Muslim man makes obscene gestures, derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods with dancer on stage (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai vkp

Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai

"Jaiswal tried to hit...": Steve Smith reveals on-field incident involving Sam Konstas dmn

"Jaiswal tried to hit...": Steve Smith reveals on-field incident involving Sam Konstas (WATCH)

Caught on camera: Water delivery boy steals footwear kept outside flat in Greater Noida society (WATCH) shk

Caught on camera: Water delivery boy steals footwear kept outside flat in Greater Noida society (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon