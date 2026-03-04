On Holi, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for peace amid West Asia tensions, wishing for colours to rain, not bombs. UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised India's stability and strong leadership, contrasting it with global disarray.

Chouhan's Call for Peace on Holi

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday called for peace on the occasion of Holi celebration. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while celebrating Holi at his residence in Bhopal, emphasised that the festival teaches us to enjoy life and not make war.

"The festival of Holi teaches us that the world should forget grievances. May the bombs raining down from the sky end, and may colours rain down from the sky. Colours signify love, joy, unity and harmony. Everyone should get drenched in the colours of joy and not in the stench of gunpowder," he said. Shivraj Singh Chouhan's comments come amid the escalation of tensions in West Asia after the US and Israel killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran, in retaliation, launched strikes on Tel Aviv and US military bases in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar, putting the region at serious risk.

Yogi Adityanath on India's Stability

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness over the joyful atmosphere brought on the occassion of Holi, highlighting how such a festival is bringing in joy and enthusiasm while the world is in disarray. Adressing the Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra, the CM praised the "strong leadership" in India, "We are celebrating this festival of Holi in India at a time when the entire world is in disarray, unrest, and an atmosphere of anarchy. But India, under its (PM Modi's) great leadership, is enjoying this festival with joy and enthusiasm," emphasising that there is no fear, anarchy, or distrust.

CM Adityanath Praises RSS

The CM also praised the RSS as the "world's largest cultural organisation", declaring that marches in honour of the 100 years of RSS would take place. "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is the world's largest cultural organisation, has had millions of pracharaks and swayamsevaks who, under its aegis, have dedicated their entire lives to the honour, pride, and glory of Hindus, to the traditions of India's Sanatan Dharma, and to India's unity and integrity," he said.

The Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)