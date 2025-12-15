A man and a child were injured after a speeding car rammed their bike on the Baitalpur Main Highway Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district on Saturday.

The now-viral footage shows a bike rider was travelling with a child when a speeding car slammed their vehicle from behind, hurling both of them violently on the road. Shockingly, another car approaching from the same direction then ran over the fallen victims, leaving them injured. Rather than stopping to offer assistance, the drivers of both vehicles fled the scene, abandoning the injured man and child on the road.

(The video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised)

Amid the chaos, bystanders stepped in to help the victims. Acting swiftly, they arranged an ambulance and ensured that the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors said the victims suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, CCTV captured the terrifying chain of events, and is now a crucial piece of evidence, with police using it to identify the accused vehicles.

Police have launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage and are working to trace the hit-and-run drivers. Officials have assured strict action against those responsible for the incident.