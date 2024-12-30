UP: Car rams man riding bike, drags vehicle stuck under wheels for 2km on road, triggers spark (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a Bolero vehicle rammed a man riding a bike and then dragged his two-wheeler stuck under the wheels for over two kilometers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

In a shocking incident, a Bolero vehicle rammed a man riding a bike and then dragged his two-wheeler stuck under the wheels for over two kilometers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. Eyewitnesses reported that the Bolero bore a sticker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident that occurred on the Moradabad road in the Sambhal Kotwali area, was recorded by another commuter.

According to reports, the biker involved in the accident has sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. His condition remains critical.

The video captures the Bolero speeding down the road with sparks flying underneath as the bike, stuck beneath the vehicle, scrapes against the road. Shockingly, the driver of the Bolero made no attempt to stop the vehicle.

