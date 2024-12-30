UP: Car rams man riding bike, drags vehicle stuck under wheels for 2km on road, triggers spark (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a Bolero vehicle rammed a man riding a bike and then dragged his two-wheeler stuck under the wheels for over two kilometers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

UP: Car rams man riding bike, drags vehicle stuck under wheels for 2km on road, triggers spark (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 3:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a Bolero vehicle rammed a man riding a bike and then dragged his two-wheeler stuck under the wheels for over two kilometers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. Eyewitnesses reported that the Bolero bore a sticker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident that occurred on the Moradabad road in the Sambhal Kotwali area, was recorded by another commuter.

According to reports, the biker involved in the accident has sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. His condition remains critical.

Also read: Pakistani man gets mother married for second time after 18 years, shares emotional video (WATCH)

The video captures the Bolero speeding down the road with sparks flying underneath as the bike, stuck beneath the vehicle, scrapes against the road. Shockingly, the driver of the Bolero made no attempt to stop the vehicle.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BJP says Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year as India mourns Manmohan Singh's death; Congress hits back shk

BJP says Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year as India mourns Manmohan Singh's death; Congress hits back

Uttar Pradesh: Man sets road on fire for New Year reel in Fatehpur, arrested (WATCH) vkp

Uttar Pradesh: Man sets road on fire for New Year reel in Fatehpur, arrested (WATCH)

UP doctor operated elderly woman on wrong leg, alleges family, hospital denies shk

UP doctor operated elderly woman on wrong leg, alleges family, hospital denies

MP Police officials visit Prayagraj to study UP Police's security model for Mahakumbh

MP Police officials visit Prayagraj to study UP Police's security model for Mahakumbh 2025

UP CM Yogi invites President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar to Mahakumbh 2025

UP CM Yogi invites President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar to Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Stories

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Rohit Sharma mentally disturbed after Indias defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy dmn

Rohit Sharma 'mentally disturbed' after India’s defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on NTI

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon