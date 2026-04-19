Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed the foundation of a semiconductor plant in Odisha as a 'historic day,' stating the state is becoming an IT and electronics manufacturing hub. The state will host two of ten new semiconductor projects in India.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday termed the foundation laying of a semiconductor plant in Odisha a "historic day" and said the state is emerging as a key hub for advanced technology and electronics manufacturing, an "IT hub", in India.

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Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister highlighted Odisha's rapid industrial transformation. He said, "It is indeed a very important day, a historical day today for Odisha because the semiconductor plant foundation will be done today. It's very important for Odisha to have a world-class, latest technology industry here. Odisha is now becoming an IT hub. It is becoming an electronics manufacturing hub. It is diversifying from metals and minerals to many new industrial bases."

Echoing similar views, Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha's Energy Department Vishal Dev described the development as a major boost to the state's semiconductor ecosystem. He said, "It's a great development for the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem of Odisha. 3DGS is a pioneering company across the world. Its investors include Intel and Lockheed Martin, which are global leaders. So it's a great development for us, and I'm sure it will pave the way for further investments in the semiconductor sector in Odisha."

Odisha to Host Two Semiconductor Units

The Centre had earlier approved semiconductor manufacturing units in Odisha in 2025, including projects by SiCSem Private Limited and 3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS). SiCSem, in collaboration with Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd., UK, will establish India's first commercial compound semiconductor fabrication unit in Info Valley, Bhubaneswar.

SiCSem's Compound Semiconductor Fab

SiCSem, in collaboration with Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd., UK, will establish India's first commercial compound semiconductor fabrication unit focused on Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices. The facility is expected to have an annual capacity of 60,000 wafers and a packaging capacity of 96 million units, catering to sectors such as defence, electric vehicles, railways, and renewable energy.

3DGS's Advanced Packaging Unit

Meanwhile, 3DGS will set up an advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit. It will introduce technologies such as glass interposers and 3D heterogeneous integration modules. The unit is expected to produce 69,600 glass panel substrates and 50 million assembled units each year. These will have applications in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and photonics.

Strengthening India's Semiconductor Ambition

The Centre had approved 10 semiconductor projects nationwide, with cumulative investments exceeding Rs 1.6 lakh crore, with Odisha hosting two of them. The initiative is expected to generate over 2,000 skilled jobs and strengthen India's ambition of building a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem. (ANI)