For the first time, Jaipur hosts the Army Day parade outside a cantonment, a historic moment hailed by Dy CM Diya Kumari. The event will feature a public display of military might and the debut of the newly raised Bhairav Battalion.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday expressed pride and joy ahead of Jaipur hosting the Army Day parade outside the cantonment for the first time, calling it a historic moment for the state and saying the event brought the armed forces closer to the general public. Speaking ahead of the celebrations, Diya Kumari told ANI, "We are all very proud of this. I am personally very proud that for the first time, the army parade is taking place outside the cantonment, among the general public, and it is happening in my state, in my city, so it is a matter of great joy. We are all very proud of this."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

First Public Parade and Bhairav Battalion Debut

The Army Day parade will be held at Mahal Road in Jagatpura, Jaipur, and will showcase a wide array of weapons, military vehicles, drones and advanced defence systems, offering citizens a rare opportunity to witness the Army's capabilities up close. The event will also mark the first public appearance of the newly raised Bhairav Battalion.

The Bhairav Battalion has been constituted as part of the Indian Army's recent restructuring, drawing lessons from global conflicts and its own operational experiences, including Operation Sindoor. Positioned between the Para Special Forces and regular infantry units, the battalion has been designed to meet modern warfare requirements, providing swift and precise offensive responses to emerging threats.

Makar Sankranti Celebrations and Cultural Outreach

Alongside the military celebrations, Jaipur is also immersed in festive fervour with Makar Sankranti celebrations. Diya Kumari extended greetings on the occasion and highlighted the state government's efforts to celebrate festivals on a grand scale. "Many congratulations and best wishes to everyone on Makar Sankranti... This time, we are organising it on an even grander scale," she said, adding that a kite festival and fireworks display organised by the tourism department will add to the celebrations.

Emphasising cultural promotion, she said the government's goal is to present Rajasthan's culture, heritage and traditions to the world through better branding and tourism outreach, while inspiring the younger generation to carry these traditions forward. Kumari also thanked the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting such initiatives, noting how festivals like the kite festival in Gujarat have conveyed the importance of Indian culture globally.

Across the country, the harvest season is being celebrated in diverse ways, with Magh Bihu in Assam marking the end of the harvest with community feasts, alongside Lohri, Pongal, Sankranti and Uttarayan, reflecting India's rich cultural mosaic. (ANI)