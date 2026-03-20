Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has released the Panchang calendar on the Hindu New Year. He described it as an important initiative to preserve the state's cultural and religious heritage and pass it on to the new generation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday formally released the Panchang calendar on the auspicious occasion of the Hindu New Year, which has been published by the Information and Public Relations Department. Dhami described the occasion as an important initiative aimed at preserving the state's rich cultural and religious heritage and taking it to the masses, according to a release.

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Preserving Cultural and Religious Heritage

The Chief Minister said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand holds a unique identity across the country and abroad for its eternal traditions, religious beliefs, and cultural values. He emphasised that the traditions here are not merely a matter of faith, but an integral part of our lifestyle, social structure, and cultural consciousness. In such a scenario, the publication of the Panchang calendar will serve as a strong medium to preserve this glorious heritage of the state and pass it on to the new generation.

Connecting People with Culture and Traditions

He further stated that the Panchang calendar will not only provide accurate information about dates, days, lunar phases, months, festivals, and special occasions, but will also create awareness about the significance of traditional festivals, fasts, and religious events. This will give people an opportunity to connect more deeply with their culture and traditions.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the calendar prominently features major religious and spiritual sites of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. These sites are not only centres of faith but also symbols of the state's historical and spiritual heritage. In this way, the calendar is not just an informative document, but also an inspiring compilation showcasing the cultural essence of Uttarakhand.

Future Enhancements Envisioned

Appreciating the efforts of the Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the Panchang calendar will prove useful for every citizen of the state and will be presented in an even more enriched and comprehensive form in the future.

Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari, along with other officials, were also present on the occasion. (ANI)