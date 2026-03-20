Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Gudi Padwa, met banana farmers in Jalgaon. He discussed cultivation challenges and announced a ₹200 crore 'Banana Cluster' to boost the sector and enhance farmer prosperity.

On the sacred occasion of Gudi Padwa, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday interacted with banana farmers at Jain Hills in Jalgaon district, discussing cultivation challenges and outlining plans for the development of a dedicated banana cluster in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gudi Padwa, celebrated primarily in Maharashtra and Goa, marks the beginning of the traditional new year. The festival derives its name from two words, 'gudi', representing the flag of Lord Brahma, and 'padwa', indicating the first day of the lunar phase. The occasion also signals the onset of warmer days and the arrival of spring.

Farmer Engagement for Effective Policies

During the interaction, Chouhan underlined the importance of ground-level engagement to frame effective agricultural policies.

He said that direct discussions with farmers allow ministers to understand field-level challenges and design policies that are practical and beneficial. "I wanted to have a talk with the banana farmers in Jalgaon. We had a very constructive discussion with them today. An Agriculture Minister can draft the right policy only if he goes out onto the farms and interacts with the farmers... I try to do this everywhere," he added, noting that the farmers raised several issues related to banana cultivation and research, which were discussed at length.

₹200 Crore Banana Cluster for Jalgaon

In a post on X, Chouhan wrote, "Today, on the sacred occasion of Gudi Padwa, I had a heartfelt conversation with banana-producing farmers in Jalgaon. I take pride in saying that we have delivered on what we promised. The dream we envisioned for the 'Banana Cluster' in Jalgaon is now ready to take shape on the ground at a cost of ₹200 crore."

Roadmap for Agricultural Prosperity

The Minister emphasised that the government aims to enhance farmers' incomes and ensure prosperity for the agricultural community. "For this, we will prepare a comprehensive roadmap. Today, too, we received many important suggestions, and several farmers also shared their troubles. We will find solutions for all of them and give Jalgaon's bananas a new identity in the world," Chouhan said.

Union Agriculture Minister further added that the upcoming plan will focus on both cultivation challenges and improvements to research centres, ensuring holistic development of the banana sector. (ANI)