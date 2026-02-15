Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj flagged off the Hirakud International Half Marathon in Sambalpur, which saw participation from around 15,000 runners in multiple race categories at the Hirakud Dam.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj flagged off the Hirakud International Half Marathon in Sambalpur on Sunday, an initiative organised by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) under the Fit India campaign in collaboration with the Sambalpur District Administration under the Fit India campaign. Around 15,000 elite and amateur runners from across India, including foreigners from several other countries, participated in the marathon.

Diverse Race Categories at Iconic Hirakud Dam

The marathon featured multiple race categories to encourage broad participation, including the flagship 21 km half-marathon, a 10 km competitive run, a 5 km run, and a 1.5 km fun run designed especially for families and children. The diverse race formats aimed to attract a wide demographic, from professional international athletes to local fitness enthusiasts. The marathon was held at the iconic Hirakud Dam, renowned as the largest earthen dam in Asia, providing a scenic and historic backdrop for the event.

Minister Emphasizes Fitness Goals

Earlier, Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, "The Hirakud International Half Marathon is being organised. Its date was announced, and its logo was unveiled today in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan... For a Fit India and a Fit Odisha, a Fit Sambalpur is essential... This time, the Hirakud Half Marathon is being held at the international level. It will be held on the 15th of next month. We are expecting 5000 participants."

A Premier Running Experience for 2026

The Hirakud International Half Marathon 2026 is a premier running event celebrating fitness and endurance. This international-standard race welcomes runners of all levels, from beginners to seasoned athletes. Participating in this event offers a premium racing experience defined by professional management and precision. Runners can rely on accurate performance tracking through RFID-integrated BIBs, ensuring every second of their effort is recorded. Beyond logistics, participants receive high-quality event merchandise and the unique opportunity to compete against the breathtaking, iconic backdrop of the Hirakud landscape. More than just a competition, the event is a vibrant platform to celebrate personal endurance, physical wellness, and community spirit. (ANI)