A controversial flex banner stating that only Hindus would be permitted to offer puja has sparked debate at the revered Kankalitala Temple, one of Birbhum’s five sacred Shakti Peethas.

A controversial flex banner stating that only Hindus would be permitted to offer puja has sparked debate at the revered Kankalitala Temple, one of Birbhum’s five sacred Shakti Peethas.

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The banner, which surfaced at the temple’s entrance on Monday evening, has stirred unease and questions about religious inclusivity in Bengal’s spiritual landscape. Installed by unidentified youths claiming allegiance to ‘Sanatan Paksha’, the flex has quickly sparked controversy.

Temple authorities, however, were quick to distance themselves from the move. "We have neither removed the banner nor endorsed it," said temple priest Baidyanath Chakraborty. "No one is prohibited from entering the temple compound, but usually Hindus offer puja before the deity," he added.

The development has drawn comparisons with other prominent shrines in the region, particularly Tarapith Temple, where a markedly inclusive approach has long been the norm.

Pulak Chatterjee, senior priest of Tarapith temple, underscored the contrast, stating there are no entry restrictions or verification mechanisms for devotees. He highlighted that several non-Hindu dignitaries have visited and paid their respects without any friction.

The local leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party firmly denied any connection to the banner.

Shyamapada Mondal, president of the party’s Bolpur organisational district unit, dismissed the development and cautioned against unnecessary interference in religious spaces. "We don't want to impose any new regulation for any place of worship. A temple should be run by the temple authority," he said.