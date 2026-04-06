Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, has filed an FIR against Congress over allegations by Pawan Khera. She accused the party of acting in frustration, using AI-generated content, and trying to set up a 'playbook'.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma on Monday said she has filed an FIR over the allegations levelled by Congress and accused the opposition party of acting in frustration and trying to "set up a playbook".

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In an interview with ANI, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said that allegations cannot be taken in "a lenient manner" and "justice prevail". The allegations were levelled by Congress Media Department Chairperson Pawan Khera at a press conference on Sunday. Congress will go to the polls to elect a new Assembly on April 9.

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma Slams 'Shameful' Allegations

Targeting Congress, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said it seems "a mad dog has bitten them and from the top to the lowest rung". "I have taken legal action. I have lodged an FIR against them. I urge our Assam police to get in touch with the MEA so that everything can be proved... This is not to be entertained in a very lenient manner. Let justice prevail," Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said. She alleged that Congress was frustrated due to the popularity of Sarma and the BJP. "I think it is directly a counter against Chief Minister HB Sarma because the kind of wave that Assam is having for the BJP and the Congress is nowhere surfacing anywhere," she said. She accused Congress of defaming through AI generated content and "total photoshop". She said the Congress had set a "shameful example". "It seems that a mad dog has bitten them and from the top rung of the Congress to the lowest rung, I believe that they don't have anything else to do except defaming people that too with AI generated and total photoshop. One more thing which they have done well is set up a playbook... It is an example set to the entire Assamese society by a very veteran party, which is very shameful," she said. "I think they have gone berserk... For the last two years, they have been doing every little thing to defame me, my daughter, my son, we are nowhere related to politics," she added.

'Like a Cow Climbing a Tree'

Asked about Khera's allegations over her passports and Chief Minister's election affidavit, she said they have done "foolish things". "The kind of allegations they are making. If we check with the Indian Passport Act, it says what kind of foolish things they have done. India doesn't allow any dual citizenship, and they are talking about three passports, and according to them, I'm supposed to be an Egyptian national, and they are talking about the golden visa... It is like a mad dog running anywhere," she said.

"They have given a room number in a hotel in Dubai. What kind of property is that? If I had a property, I would buy a house, but I don't own a hotel room. This is the kind of stupidity that they have done. If they have done such a forging, they should have done their homework... It is like a cow climbing a tree," she added.

Himanta Sarma Rejects 'Baseless Attacks', Vows Defamation Suit

Himanta Sarma and Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had yesterday also hit back at the Congress over the allegations. Sarma rejected the allegations as "malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies" and said he and his wife will file criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Khera. "Press conference by Pawan Khera reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party. As Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose their sinking ground. I categorically reject every allegation made by him. These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam," Sarma said.

"My wife and I will be filing both criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Shri Pawan Khera. He will be held fully accountable for his reckless and defamatory statements. I have complete faith in the judiciary. Once the truth is established in a court of law, Shri Pawan Khera will face the consequences of his actions, and the law will take its due course," he added.

Sarma said people of Assam will not be misled "by such propaganda". "We remain focused, determined, and confident of securing a decisive mandate of more than 100 seats from the people," he added.

Sarma said those spreading misinformation will be held accountable. "Truth will prevail. I am confident that Pawan Khera's campaign of falsehood is nearing its end. Eventually Mr Khera will go to Jail," he said.

Hitting out at Pawan Khera, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had said that the allegations were based on "poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents" and criminal charges are being initiated. "Aapki sirf tapasya mein hi nahi, AI generation aur photoshopping mein bhi kami reh gayi. I expected a spokesperson of a national party to exercise basic due diligence, rather than circulate poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents. I will now be letting the law take over. Criminal charges are being initiated. We can continue this in court," she said in a post on X.

Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Calls CM 'An Embarrassment'

Gaurav Gogoi had attacked the Chief Minister over the allegations and said Sarma has become "an embarrassment for Assam and India" and he "will have to answer the questions and pay for his crime". "Shocking allegations have come out related to Himanta Biswa Sarma. Holding multiple passports and failure to disclose properties is a grave and criminal offence. How much money have they sent from Assam to their bank accounts abroad? More investigation is required. Himanta Biswa Sarma has become an embarrassment for the state of Assam and India. He will have to answer the questions and pay for his crime," he said in a post on X.

Details of Pawan Khera's Allegations

Khera alleged his press conference in the national capital that Biswa Sarma's wife was "holding three passports from three different countries - the UAE, Egypt and Antigua and Barbuda".

He alleged that Himanta's wife owns two properties in Dubai, which Sarma "had not mentioned in his election affidavit". Khera alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma's "politics is based on hatred against Muslims", but his wife "holds passports from two Muslim countries"

BJP Comes Out in Support of Sarma

BJP leaders in Delhi and Assam came out in support of Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Congress Party has today done an extremely reprehensible and lowly act by leveling baseless, factless, and fake document-based accusations against our Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ji," BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference here. (ANI)

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