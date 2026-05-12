Union Minister Annapurna Devi arrived in Guwahati for Himanta Biswa Sarma's swearing-in as Assam CM, celebrating BJP's third consecutive victory. The ceremony is set to be attended by PM Modi, with new ministers and a speaker also announced.

Annapurna Devi Hails 'Historic Victory'

Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Tuesday arrived in Guwahati to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that it is a matter of great joy. She expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for electing the BJP government for the third consecutive time. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of Assam for securing a historic victory for the third time. Today is a matter of great joy for Assam as well, as the Chief Minister will take oath today. For the third time, a BJP government has been formed with a full majority," she said.

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Meanwhile, the preparations are underway at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, where the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma will be held today at 11:40 AM. The oath-taking ceremony is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

New Cabinet and Speaker Announced

Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while also announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly. In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

NDA Secures 102 Seats in Assembly

The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, with alliance partners AGP and BPF winning 10 seats each. On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections.